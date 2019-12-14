‘The Conners’ Star Emma Kenney Calls out Trump in NSFW Message

Actress Emma Kenney shared a NSFW response to President Donald Trump‘s message to Greta Thunberg. The Conners and Shameless star took to Twitter to lash out at the reality star turned politician for his comments after finding out the 16-year-old climate change activist was named TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year.

The president made headlines after he retweeted Roma Downey’s tweet congratulating Thunberg for the honor, writing: “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

The message had social media and many celebrities coming to the teenager’s defense, including The Conners star.

What a dick. Wtf. Who mocks a young girl trying to do something good for the world?? Only little bitches like Donald trump. Focus on your own responsibilities, fucker. https://t.co/lzoJTmpF6j — Emma Kenney 🌹 (@EmmaRoseKenney) December 13, 2019

“I HOPE any and all Trump supporters unfollow me,” Kenney added after seeing her message had gone viral.

Fans of the actress responded to the message with mixed responses.

“Spoken like a true Gallagher,” one user wrote, referencing her character on the Showtime series.

“Your tweet sounds like it was written by debbie gallagher and I’m here for it,” another user wrote.

“I cant. I dont think he realizes hes the PRESIDENT. He cant be acting like this. Someone needs to take away this mans twitter,” another user said.

In response to Trump’s message, Thunberg changed her bio on Twitter to read: “A teenager working on her anger management problem.”

Trump’s comments have been a big topic of conversation recently, as many fans and celebrities wondered why his wife, Melania Trump had not commented on her husband’s words as part of her #BeBest anti-bullying campaign.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama also contributed to the conversation, when she tweeted a message to Thunberg directly.

“[Greta], don’t let anyone dim your light. Like the girls I’ve met in Vietnam and all over the world, you have so much to offer us all. Ignore the doubters and know that millions of people are cheering you on.”

The topic also came up on a recent interview of The View, where Meghan McCain said she did not agree with the magazine’s choice for Person of the Year, but also could not attack a 16-year-old girl.

“I don’t agree with her as a choice, and I also think if you are 16, is this peak for her? What comes next? I mean, this is a high, high bar for her,” McCain added, “I don’t know how you can possibly live up when you are 17 when you’re already person of the year.”