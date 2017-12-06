‘The Chew’s’ Daphne Oz Gives Birth to Third Child

Daphne Oz is now a mom of three!

The Chew host and husband John Jovanovic welcomed daughter Domenica Celine Jovanovic on Dec. 4 in New York City. She was born at 9:52 a.m., measured 23 inches and weighed 8 lbs., 11 oz.

Oz shared the first photo of her family of five on Instagram Wednesday.

"And just like that, it's like she was always here," "So many hearts overflowing!"

“And just like that, it’s like she was always here,” Oz wrote alongside the snap. “So many hearts overflowing!”

The newborn joins siblings Philomena Bijou, 3, and Jovan Jr., 2.

The daytime show host announced her expectancy to fans on Instagram in June after rumors of her pregnancy swirled online.

“Party of 5!! John and I are overjoyed to be adding to our family with a baby girl later this winter,” she wrote alongside a photo of the couple. “Phil and JJ will be the best big siblings!! I know lots of you guessed, and I could not wait to tell you!! Exciting times ahead!”

She also spilled the news on an episode of The Chew, throwing it back to a day when her co-hosts were drinking sangria.

“That sangria looks so good, but I’m on a cleanse this week,” she teased. “Essentially, I’m pregnant… but really, I’m pregnant!”

"That sangria looks so good, but I'm on a cleanse this week," she teased. "Essentially, I'm pregnant… but really, I'm pregnant!"

Oz — the oldest child of daytime television host Dr. Mehmet Oz — has been candid throughout her pregnancy. She recently shared an up-close look at her naked baby bump and revealed her pregnancy weight, all for a good cause.

“Well… we are very close now,” the 31-year-old began her emotional post. “193 pounds (so my doctor tells me – I don’t own a scale). Definitely not all baby.”

She said she originally took the candid photo to keep for her private collage of baby bump photos with notes about each pregnancy.

“But I decided to share it with all of you because the female body is worth so much more than objectification, scrutiny, comparison, hatred,” she continued. “We do so much in this skin.”

Oz shared her struggle to feel comfortable in her skin, but stopped to appreciate her body in its current state, though it’s admittedly not her fittest figure.

“And then there are moments like this that are a perfect duality: heavy and light, exhausted and exhilarated, unrecognizable and yet distinctly me (plus someone else),” she said.

She credited the emotional post to the last few weeks of pregnancy going “so fast and slow.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @daphneoz