The 15-Minute Workout Behind Kerry Washington’s Incredible Figure

One of our favorite fierce actresses, Kerry Washington never stops inspiring us, whether she's killing it on the red carpet or giving us gladiator goose bumps as Olivia Pope on Scandal.

The mom of two is known for spending long, busy days on set and giving her all to just about everything — and her fitness routine is no exception.

Washington's longtime personal trainer (and former member of Ukraine's rhythmic gymnastics team) Nonna Gleyser says Washington uses Pilates to stay in such awesome shape.

"Kerry has been my client for six years, and she is just so dedicated, devoted, hard working, and focused on her workouts," Gleyser told Shape. "She does Pilates as much as she can, usually three to four times a week for 60 minutes per session."

Check out this 15-minute workout from Gleyser. Do one set of each exercise in order, with little to no rest in between the moves. On days you're not doing this workout, alternate with 45 minutes of cardio. Grab a foam roller, resistance band and towel and get ready to sweat like Kerry Washington!

(Photo: Getty / Steven Ferdman, Getty)

1. Up-And-Down Shoulder Toner: 10 reps

A. Stand in a split stance with left foot on center of a resistance band, right foot behind body. Bend both knees slightly. Place wrists inside handles of band with palms facing down and hands to your sides. Keep the handle of band slightly higher than edge of wrists for best support. Pull stomach in and keep shoulders down during the entire movement.

Stand in a split stance with left foot on center of a resistance band, right foot behind body. Bend both knees slightly. Place wrists inside handles of band with palms facing down and hands to your sides. Keep the handle of band slightly higher than edge of wrists for best support. Pull stomach in and keep shoulders down during the entire movement. B. Lift arms out to sides of shoulders and inhale. Bring arms back down to the starting position while you exhale. That's one rep. Complete all reps on one leg. Repeat on the other side.

2. Shoulder-Sculpting Circles: 10 reps

A. Keep wrists inside handles of resistance band with palms facing down, bring arms in front of body to shoulder height.

Keep wrists inside handles of resistance band with palms facing down, bring arms in front of body to shoulder height. B. Bring arms out to each side with fingertips reaching toward opposite walls. Lower arms, moving in a circular motion. That's one rep. Repeat movement in opposite direction to complete one rep. Do all reps with left leg forward, then repeat on the other side.

3. Double Leg Extension: 10 reps

A. Lie faceup with a foam roller under lower back and towel under neck for support. Brace core in tight and place hands on each side of roller.

Lie faceup with a foam roller under lower back and towel under neck for support. Brace core in tight and place hands on each side of roller. B. Keeping core tight, lift knees to chest.

Keeping core tight, lift knees to chest. C. Straighten knees and extend feet diagonally, hold for 1 beat and then return to chest. That's one rep.

4. Double Leg Stretch: 10 reps

A. Lie faceup with lower back on a foam roller, knees bent in toward chest, and hands on each side of the roller.

Lie faceup with lower back on a foam roller, knees bent in toward chest, and hands on each side of the roller. B. Straighten legs and stretch feet straight up to the ceiling, keeping toes pointed. Hold for 1 beat and then slowly return to the starting position. That's one rep.

5. Hamstrings Warm-Up: 10 reps

A. Lie faceup with lower back on foam roller, hands on each side. Raise legs straight up to ceiling with toes pointed and core tight.

Lie faceup with lower back on foam roller, hands on each side. Raise legs straight up to ceiling with toes pointed and core tight. B. Keeping legs straight up, flex toes. Hold for 1 beat, then point again. That's one rep.

6. Big Walking: 10 reps

A. Start with lower back on foam roller, hands on each side, legs straight up to ceiling with toes pointed and core tight.

Start with lower back on foam roller, hands on each side, legs straight up to ceiling with toes pointed and core tight. B. Scissor legs, right leg toward top of head, left leg toward the floor, keeping core tight.

Scissor legs, right leg toward top of head, left leg toward the floor, keeping core tight. C. Switch legs, keeping toes pointed and core tight. That's one rep.

7. Shoulder Bridge: 10 reps

A. Lie faceup with knees bent, feet flat. Raise hips to a low bridge, core tight.

Lie faceup with knees bent, feet flat. Raise hips to a low bridge, core tight. B. Without letting hips drop, extend right foot with toes pointed.

Without letting hips drop, extend right foot with toes pointed. C. Without letting hips drop, extend leg further toward the ceiling, keeping toes pointed and core tight. Hold for 1 beat.

Without letting hips drop, extend leg further toward the ceiling, keeping toes pointed and core tight. Hold for 1 beat. D. Flex foot and return to the starting position. That's one rep.

8. Booty Busters: 10 reps

A. Lie faceup with knees bent, feet flat. Raise hips to a low bridge, core tight.

Lie faceup with knees bent, feet flat. Raise hips to a low bridge, core tight. B. Squeezing glutes and tightening core, raise heels up and hold for 3 beats.

Squeezing glutes and tightening core, raise heels up and hold for 3 beats. C. Lower heels and lift toes up. Hold for 3 beats. That's one rep.

What do you think? Are you going to try Kerry Washington's workout? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Related:

Kerry Washington Stuns on the Red Carpet In First Appearance Post-Baby

Bikini Bodies We've Celebrated All Year Long

The Workout That Gets These Celebrities Their A-List Bodies