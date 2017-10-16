Terry Crews’ Wife Speaks out About Hollywood Executive’s Sexual Assault

Rebecca King-Crews, the wife of actor Terry Crews, is speaking out in the wake of her husband’s surprising sexual assault claims against an unnamed Hollywood executive.

Rebecca was said to be standing by Terry’s side when the unwarranted groping occurred and backs up her partner’s account of the assault.

“I was just standing next to him, just halfway listening to the conversation, just looking around, and then all of the sudden, I saw him back up and shove the guy,” Rebecca told TMZ. “He just starts swearing at him, and I was like ‘What happened?’ because when you’re the +1, you’re just looking around, and I didn’t see.”

She says Crews then became angry with the man, but didn’t attack him. Terry said he knew media accounts could have painted him as the aggressor in the situation

“He grabs my hand and says ‘Dude, what’s your problem?’” she said. “I saw the guy looking at him and laughing, like he was inebriated or high or something.”

Terry had previously detailed what transpired afterwards in his full account. He contacted the executives peers and was given an apology from the perpetrator. However, he felt unable to take legal action.

“I decided not [to] take it further [because] I didn’t want [to be] ostracized — par [for] the course when the predator has power [and] influence,” Terry wrote. “I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go.

“I love what I do. But it’s a shame and the height of disappointment when someone tries to takes advantage of that.”

Rebecca shares her husband’s disappointment, but she said she’s aware of the sad truth about abuse in Hollywood.

“This is the thing about criminal behavior,” Rebecca said. “There’s always a loophole for the rich and famous. It’s sad but true.”