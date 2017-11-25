Terry Crews Defends His Sexual Assault Claims by Putting Twitter Hater on Blast

Terry Crews continues to speak out online about his experience with sexual assault. On Friday, Crews let one of the trolls in his mentions have it when he fired back at a comment about his sexuality.

Warning: these tweets contain offensive language.

Being sexually assaulted makes me gay? Or in your own words, a “faggot”?(reprehensible term) Molesters use this same logic on their female or child victims, calling them “bitches” or “hoes” who asked 4 it. This mindset has gone unchallenged by the Black community for 2 long. https://t.co/TJxITQ2alJ — terrycrews (@terrycrews) November 24, 2017

Crews was responding the tweet below, which was posted without tagging him.

I understand the “ they was scared to come out “ but damn everyone was scared even the faggot terry crews ? 😒 — SuckaFree™ (@iBeSuckaFree) November 24, 2017

Both tweets have sparked conversation about race, gender, sexuality, and how society treats victims of assault.

Crews faced some backlash when he joined in on the #MeToo campaign almsot two months ago. Many people saw the trend as more of a statement about systemic misogyny. While no one tried to deny Crews’ experience, many felt that his voice would only confuse the real message of the issue: that all women face some form of sexual harassment in their lives.

Yet this tweet perfectly exemplifies how Crews’ is using his voice and his status to support women and advance their cause. Hopefully his stature won’t overshadow the larger conversation in our country.

Crews has accused an executive in the entertainment industry of groping him without his consent. His case is currently open with the LAPD.