Teri Hatcher Reveals She Was Kicked off a Dating App

Teri Hatcher is ready to swipe left on online dating. The Desperate Housewives star, 59, revealed she was kicked off the popular dating app Hinge after she was believed to be someone who was impersonating her. Hatcher told the hilarious story during the Jan. 23 episode of the Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone podcast, revealing that joining Hinge was meant to be a statement as to her readiness to get back out there in the dating world.

"I tried Hinge. I thought, you know, I'm gonna say to the universe that I am open and vulnerable and I'm putting myself out there," Hatcher shared on the podcast, adding, "That's what I thought my gesture of joining the Hinge app would be, and then they kicked me off." After being booted from the app, the Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman actress said she contacted Hinge to get a refund on her subscription, at which point she learned that the company thought her account was fraudulent.

"They thought I was pretending to be Teri Hatcher," she laughed, adding that eventually Hinge "figured it out." She remembered, "I complained. I was like, 'Can I have my money back? You can kick me off.' Anyway, they apologized." At that point, however, Hatcher said she was "over it" and decided to look elsewhere in her search for love. "I'm definitely done with the dating apps, and I feel like if there's any way I'll go somewhere and meet someone, that's what it's gonna have to be," she revealed.

Asked if she ever showed interest in exclusive dating apps like the celebrity dating platform Raya, Hatcher shrugged, "There is, but those guys only want to date 30-year-olds, so, there is that fancy app you're talking about." After trying all the apps, Hatcher admitted she just doesn't date at all at this point. "I don't meet people. I don't meet anyone. If you come up with someone, let me know," she confessed. "Honestly, I'm happy. I have a really full life, a really busy life. I have beautiful friends, you know. It's fine. ... I don't need a man – I have a cat."

Hatcher was married from 1988 to 1989 to Marcus Leithold before tying the knot in 1994 to Jon Tenney. The former couple, who share 26-year-old daughter Emerson, split nine years later in 2003.