Teri Garr, ‘Young Frankenstein’ and ‘Friends’ Actress, Rushed to Hospital After ‘Medical Emergency’

Actress Teri Garr has been rushed to the hospital after suffering a “medical emergency,” TMZ reported Monday. An ambulance was called to the San Fernando Valley home of the actress, known for her roles in Young Frankenstein, Tootsie and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, around 10:30 a.m., the outlet reported, and Garr was taken to the hospital.

A source surmised to the outlet that Garr may have experienced a stroke, but there is no confirmation of her condition as of publication.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Garr, 75, has had serious health issues in the past, having been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999 and suffering a brain aneurysm in December 2006 that left her in a coma for weeks. After recovering from her coma, Garr returned to acting until she retired officially in 2011.

In a 2008 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Garr opened up about how her life and career changed after rumors of her multiple sclerosis diagnosis first began circulating in the industry.

“When you hear the word ‘disabled,’ people immediately think about people who can’t walk or talk or do everything that people take for granted,” Garr said in a recent interview. “Now, I take nothing for granted. But I find the real disability is people who can’t find joy in life and are bitter.”

After regaining consciousness from her coma, Garr had two months of intensive rehab facing her: “I had to learn to walk again, talk again, think again,” she told the paper at the time. “I’m still working on that. But I’m not sure [thinking is] necessary in Hollywood. I went to physical therapy, occupational therapy, voice, every kind of therapy except mental therapy — obviously!”

Nevertheless, Garr remained positive, crediting mother Phyllis for her continued optimism in the face of difficult times.

“She put two kids through school,” the actress explained. “I have one brother who is a surgeon, there’s me, and my other brother builds boats. She was in wardrobe. She was a costumer at the studio. She would always say, ‘We’re still alive… ‘”

Photo credit: Araya Diaz/WireImage/Getty