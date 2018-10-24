‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Breaks Silence After ‘Drunk’ Altercation With Husband David Eason

Jenelle Evans has broken her silence after a recently released 9-1-1 call revealed an alleged assault by husband David Eason.

Reports surfaced Thursday that police were sent to the couple’s North Carolina home on Oct. 13 to investigate “an assault,” at the time the Teen Mom 2 declined the offer on an ambulance and drove herself to the ER.

“It was a drunk and dramatic misunderstanding,” Evans told E! News Friday. “Everything is great… We are totally fine.”

“We are feeling fine,” she added. “Just taking time off social media… time to focus on ourselves and our family.”

Eason has not commented on the incident himself, though he did make headlines for posting a video on Instagram featuring himself, Jenelle and their daughter Ensley in a restaurant in Wilmington, and another photo of him walking with his daughter. He also posted a raunchy photo of Evans on his Instagram Thursday, which raised eyebrows among fans.

The statement comes a few hours after TMZ released a 9-1-1 call where Evans claimed Eason physically assaulted her to the point where she could not move her arm.

“My husband, he assaulted me. He pinned me down on the ground in the yard,” Evans said through uncontrollable sobbing. “I think I heard my f—ing collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.”

She claimed that Eason got violent after because he was drinking.

“I have four kids at the house with me right now. And they’re all sleeping,” she said on the call placed the night of Saturday, Oct. 13. “I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to do.”

She initially told the operator that Eason was still in the house but later said that he “left with his friend.”

A rep for Evans told PEOPLE that Evans had been hosting friends for a bonfire in her home and that she “ended up tripping and falling by the fire.”

Another said discounted the claims however, saying that “Jenelle didn’t fall or trip or anything. David attacked her in front of everyone and they fell to the ground. She was hurt and had to go to the hospital and have X-rays.”

A source told E! News that Jenelle was not aware the 9-1-1 call would be released Friday.

The mother of three deleted her Twitter after the incident, though her Instagram remains online.

Evans and Eason married in 2017 and share daughter Ensley. Evans is also mom to son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith and son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis.