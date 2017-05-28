‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood Shares Lie Detector Results From Matt Baier’s Infidelity

With tensions at an all-time high between Teen Mom star Amber Portwood and fiancé Matt Baier after allegations that he cheated on her, Portwood took to Twitter to share photos of lie detector tests Baier underwent about the accusations. You can see photos of the results at In Touch Weekly.

The impetus for the lie detector test came from a tattoo artist, Tiffany Basset, who claimed she had been in not just a romantic relationship with Baier while he was engaged to Amber, but also a sexual relationship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The polygraph test that Baier underwent began with confirmation of his name, with the machine considering “Matt Baier” to be the true answer.

With the control question out of the way, Baier was asked if he had made any sexual advances towards Tiffany during his Las Vegas trip, which he denied, resulting in the machine noting as a true response.

Extending the questioning outside of just Tiffany, Baier was asked if he had any sexual or romantic relationships with any woman other than Amber, including text messages or conversations, with the polygraph indicating that his “no” response was true.

UP NEXT: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood Slams Fiancé Matt Baier After He Says He ‘Will Not Marry’ Her

Additionally, the questioning called Baier’s intentions into judgment, asking him if he had any reason to pursue Amber other than love, with the machine noting his “no” response to be true.

To fully absolve Baier of any wrongdoing, the test concluded with the question of whether or not Baier had any romantic or sexual interest in anyone other than Amber, with the machine confirming his “no” to be true.

Shortly after Amber tweeted the photos, she posted the message, “You know what, I don’t need to prove anything,” and then deleted the polygraph photos from her timeline.

MORE NEWS: Watch The Dramatic Teen Mom Moment Where Amber Portwood’s Wedding Is Called Off

These polygraph results are drastically different from Basset’s claims, who said that she engaged in a romantic relationship with Baier beginning in November, which included the exchange of nude photos and having sex on at least two occasions.

Despite this polygraph test seemingly setting the record straight on his infidelity, the couple isn’t without their struggles. In a recent episode of Teen Mom OG, audiences saw Baier go on a drug and alcohol-fueled tirade against Portwood, which clearly didn’t sit well with Portwood.

When speaking with PEOPLE, Baier revealed, “I had a drug relapse this year for the first time with prescription pills. I fell back into my addiction for about two months around December.” He added, “I was taking a good amount of pills and I was killing the pain. Before I knew it I was back in the cycle again and completely off my program. I was still convincing myself that it wasn’t as bad as it used to be but it was.”

[H/T In Touch Weekly]