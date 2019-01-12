‘Teen Mom 2′ Star Javi Marroquin Says Filming Near Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Isn’t Safe

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin thinks David Eason is a danger to others.

The reality television personality said in a new interview that the crew for the MTV series is scared to film Jenelle Evans in her North Carolina home due to Eason’s violent threats and gun use.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Eason was fired from the MTV series after he made homophobic and controversial statements on his social media, which he still does today. Marroquin revealed in a new interview with Radar Online that he understands the crew’s fears.

“I wouldn’t go anywhere around there,” Marroquin told the outlet. “If Jenelle is around he knows what she’s doing and he knows where to find her. I wouldn’t go down there at all. I wouldn’t even go to the state.”

Marroquin also claimed that MTV cameras do not film when Eason is close to them.

“I have seen his tantrums on Instagram and they’re crazy,” he said. “That dude’s got issues. I stay out of it so he doesn’t come after me. I don’t want him threatening my life. I stay out of it.”

Eason recently made headlines when he publicly threatened to shoot anyone who comes into his North Carolina property after he claimed that the secret service paid him a visit. Since then, he has been showing off his supply of ammo and guns on social media.

Despite having no intention to visit Evans and Eason at their home, Marroquin said he has no problem attending reunion specials — though Eason does not attend those since he was fired.

“I hope MTV handles all of that as far as who is coming and access to it,” Marroquin said of the reunion specials. “It sounds like they’re on it every time they go film over there. I feel pretty safe as it is.”

Since Eason’s firing, some viewers of the Teen Mom franchise have called for Evans to also be fired from the MTV series due to her husband’s bizarre behavior. The couple has made headlines recently for their volatile relationship. The couple is also famously feuding with co-star Kailyn Lowry, Marroquin’s ex-wife.

Marroquin did defend Evans from the haters, saying: “She brings a lot of views… Business is business at that point. You have to figure out a way to make it happen.”

Teen Mom 2 returns for a new season, which will reportedly go into much of Evans and Eason’s drama, Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.