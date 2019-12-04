‘Teen Mom 2′ Fans Sound off After Jenelle Evans’ Ex Nathan Griffith Defends Her From Kailyn Lowry

In case you missed it, there has been quite a lot going on between two Teen Mom 2 stars. Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans‘ ex Nathan Griffith recently went back-and-forth on social media over Lowry’s message to Evans’ ex Courtland Rogers. And now, fans are speaking out about the messy situation.

As a refresher, Lowry and Griffith originally got into this spat because of a seemingly innocent message that Lowry sent to Rogers, who was married to Evans from 2012 to 2014. She reached out to Rogers regarding his marriage with his wife Lindsay, which apparently seems to be on the rocks. The reality star believes that the pair should try to work things out, and said as much on Twitter.

“Before you do this, think about why. Then ask yourself if it can be worked thru (sic)… don’t give up bc it’s ‘easier’ to move on to the ‘next best thing’… you will eventually struggle in the next relationship so cherish what you have courtland! Love is a commitment,” Lowry wrote on Nov. 28. “Even when it’s hard!!! I know I’m being a hypocrite but it’s only bc I’ve been thru (sic) it!!!”

Kail really?! Why get involved with an ex that obviously gets under @PBandJenelley_1 skin? You don’t want the drama but then you egg on the drama. I know Jenelle has done some shitty things but do you honestly have to keep it going? Not trying to be a dick jusr speaking truth. — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) November 28, 2019

Griffith wasn’t pleased to see Lowry’s message, as he replied, “Kail really?! Why get involved with an ex that obviously gets under [Jenelle’s] skin? You don’t want the drama but then you egg on the drama. I know Jenelle has done some shitty things but do you honestly have to keep it going? Not trying to be a d— just speaking truth.” Lowry was taken aback by Griffiths’ message, as she wrote, “This has absolutely nothing to do with Jenelle… what are you talking about?”

And now, after all of this social media drama, fans are getting involved in the fray.

“This had nothing to do to with Jenelle… you took it upon yourself to involve yourself in a post that had nothing to do with you or Jenelle,” one fan wrote to Griffith. “But Kail likes the drama? Oh please!”

Another fan urged Griffith to simply stay out it, “You’ve brought more attention to it Nathan! Just because you and Jenelle are getting on now that may not last once she gets a new man! Concentrate on your kids and gf, not Jenelles ex’s or former co stars.”

This fan was also not pleased to see Griffith’s tweet to Lowry, as they wrote, “Jeez Nate that had ABSOLUTELY nothing to do with jenelle. Where in the heck kail mention jenelle. I like you Nate but that was really low of you to even make a comment that way. Smh.”

Why do you even have to get involved Nathan? — Katelyn (@AyexKatelyn0531) November 28, 2019

As of right now, it’s unclear where Griffith and Lowry stand after this Twitter argument.