‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason Sparks Heated Debate After Posting About Texas Church Shooting

Teen Mom 2 alum David Eason has sparked a heated debate on social media after posting about the recent Texas church shooting. On Sunday, a man opened fire on the congregation of West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, but was quickly shot by a member who was carrying a firearm. Eason shared a story about the incident on Facebook and commented, “Imagine how much faster they would have taken him out if there was more people armed!!”

The post set off a major debate in the post’s comments, with one person replying, “This is Texas, everyone is armed in Texas. Literally walked in, started shooting, a guy got up shot at him he got shot then this amazing man took him out. Please sit down before you try and spout s— about Texas when you dont know s—. At the end of the day, dont mess with Texas. We dont play these bulls— games.”

“That’s what I’m talking about!” another follower exclaimed. “First pretty sad people are going into churches shooting people but I thank God I have the right to carry and living in Florida where we have stand your ground law! God knows how many more ppl would have died or got shot before police responded thank God for the ones that carry responsible and they got this fool!”

“It was the most scariest thing. You feel like your life is flashing before you. I was so worried about my little one.” Isabel Arreola said she witnessed the gunman walk up to a server during communion and open fire. LATEST: https://t.co/W0Mz2aurOo — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) December 29, 2019

“Exactly..so true!!! Most of these are false flag bs stories to scare the public into banning guns…but if this was true, im glad the good guy with the [gun] shut it down,” one more person wrote.

Someone else offered a different perspective, however, replying, “So many more people would have died with a ton of people started shooting to take him out.”

A fifth user responded to Eason’s comment by saying, “I don’t think I would focus on that, but be super grateful that someone had their weapon and stopped it before it was any worse!”

The tragic shooting reportedly claimed the lives of two people, and left a third church member wounded. The shooting was captured on a livestream that the church had running for its service, but that has since been taken down.