Teen Choice Awards 2019: Taylor Swift Dazzles Fans With Rainbow Versace Outfit on Blue Carpet

Taylor Swift made her mark early at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Fox. The pop phenom is set to release her latest album Lover in two weeks and was on hand at the awards to receive her Icon Award — the first in the show’s history. It would seem that the show had the blue carpet lined up for Swift specifically and she put it to good use.

No one deserves it more than you, @taylorswift13 — congrats on winning the FIRST ever Icon Award! 👏🏆 #TeenChoice pic.twitter.com/xBw921hQhP — Teen Choice Awards (@TeenChoiceFOX) August 12, 2019

Not only did Swift use her platform to praise friend Alex Morgan, the US Women’s Soccer Team and their push for equal pay, but she also sent out a few positive messages to the fans who brought her to the show. She also stunned in her rainbow Versace outfit, using the whole ensemble to promote not only her new album but how to look great the night after a wild party.

“This is Taylor Swift‘s world and we’re all just living in it,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

here is Taylor swift knowing she’s the most powerful woman on loop: pic.twitter.com/aJcDeSgW64 — Brie 🧀🌈 – release week!!! (@Brielynn13) August 12, 2019

The outfit wore the paisley printed outfit to fit her new album’s rainbow theme according to Hollywood Life, mixing in teal, light pink, lime green, and some more colors to craft an eye-catching outfit.

Once on the stage, Swift was glowing for fans and they couldn’t get enough. Her award featured photos of her three cats, giving her an admitted “proud mom moment” and something else to love watching from the audience.

“I just want to talk to the fans for a second. You make me so happy; you make me laugh everyday online,” Swift said during her speech. “I love meeting you; I love loving you. You’re just the most generous people! Thank you for giving me the life I have.”

And much to fan excitement, she announced that she’ll be dropping a new single, “Lover,” on Friday, Aug. 16, so that’s something to get hyped about.

“Be kind to yourself and stand up for yourself,” Swift said from the stage, likely inspiring a fan or two in the process.

The celebration follows a dramatic few months for Swift. Not only did she open up about her long-standing rivalry with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West a bit, but she also buried the hatchet with former frenemy Katy Perry.

There is also the controversy with former manager Scooter Braun and the swipe from Justin Bieber after Swift called out the producer on social media. This was followed by a lot of music insider speak from all sides it would seem, all playing out for fans on social media.

Toss in Kid Rock’s profane comments about Swift’s support for the Democratic party and the fallout from that, it is alright that the pop star gets a moment to enjoy. It’s been a long few weeks and soon she’ll be enjoying another successful album release.

Lover will be released for download and streaming on Aug. 23.