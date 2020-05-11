Taylor Swift Shares Childhood Home Video With Mom Andrea for Mother's Day

Taylor Swift was one of many people who paid tribute to their moms on social media on Sunday, sharing a home video of her 10-month-old self in a post celebrating her mom, Andrea. The throwback clip features a baby Swift sitting on a couch and demonstrating her counting skills at Andrea's prompts before showing off her vocabulary, which included words like "shoelace" and "macaroni."

"My conversations with my mom have always been and will always be some of my favorite memories - from when I was 10 months old in this video from October 1990 to now talking every day on the phone," Swift wrote in her caption. "Our talks are everything to me. Myyyyyyyy goodness I love you Mom. Happy Mother’s Day. PS for those of you who are separated from your loved ones or struggling with this day, my heart is with you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 10, 2020 at 6:38pm PDT

Swift previously used home video footage of herself as a child in the video for her song "The Best Day," which appeared on her 2008 album Fearless and is a tribute to Andrea. Swift's most recent album, Lover, also includes a song for her mom, "Soon You'll Get Better," featuring the Dixie Chicks. The song is an emotional ballad that finds Swift working through her feelings regarding her mom's battle with cancer, and the song is so personal that Swift initially said she would likely never sing it live. "That's a song I don't know if I'll ever play it live," she said during a SiriusXM Town Hall in 2019. "It's just really difficult for me. It was hard to write. It's hard to sing. It's hard to listen to for me. But sometimes, music is like that. Sometimes it's not just about stuff that was pleasant to feel."

The 30-year-old ultimately chose to perform the song last month for One World: Together at Home, sitting at a piano to deliver the performance. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Swift canceled all of her planned live appearances and concerts for 2020, but fans will be able to see the star perform songs from Lover this year thanks to the concert special Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert, which will air Sunday, May 17 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and will be available the next day on Hulu and Disney+. The special will feature footage from Swift's September concert at L’Olympia Theater in Paris, which saw her perform many of the songs from her new album for the first time.