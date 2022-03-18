Taylor Swift, Kourtney Kardashian and Reese Witherspoon Cannot Get Enough of This Beloved Clothing Brand: Get the Look

From glittering red carpets to dazzling runways, we spend a lot of our time analyzing the hottest looks from our favorite stars any chance we can get. But strip it all down to some very casual, low-key everyday looks in our favorite tees and pants complimented most charmingly by barefaced beauty and that treasured pair of shoes and the stars — they’re just like us. One of the artists contributing to that thoughtful yet effortless style is Los Angeles-based designer Lauren Moshi, whose artistic fashion and couture have been loved by the stars for years. From the likes of Anne Hathaway, Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon, Hilary Duff, Kate Hudson, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner — you name it, and our favorite stars have worn it.

Using only the finest fabrics for maximum comfort, Lauren Moshi is an artsy and imaginative brand based on the designer’s love for the finer things in life. Collaborating with her brother Michael Moshi, the pair have created a standout collection inspired by high fashion and fine art, but for a more casual look that is always appreciated and consistently on-trend. Just in time for spring and aligned most perfectly to honoring the favorite women in your life this Women’s History Month, the brand’s Peace Love & Moshi collection is out this season, celebrating all things peace and love while designed with your comfort and individuality in mind.

In celebration of the new collection, PopCulture.com had the chance to test one of the items exclusive to Lauren Moshi’s latest collection, Peace Love & Moshi. The Edda Crystal Love Butterfly right off the bat is a gorgeous T-shirt made of 100% premium cotton and one of the more meticulously crafted items now owned. Without feeling overdone, too delicate or something from your mom’s bedazzled collection, the T-shirt up close is adorable with its bright red and blue crystal graphic appliqué on the ultra-soft jersey knit being a welcoming canvas to a beautiful piece of artwork.

Anchored by a sweet butterfly within bold lettering, the dark T-shirt stars three colorful butterflies and features banded trim and cuffed sleeves for that feminine touch. Not to mention, one of the more significant details is its fit. Ordering in my regular size was a good choice as the oversized, boyfriend-fit complements the spacing perfectly, giving enough movement and circulation without feeling snug. Minutes within wearing the Lauren Moshi T-shirt, you will notice how wonderfully unfussy and luxurious the item feels. The best-seller is edgy yet still feels flirty and fun and an item you can wear for a grocery run or even a night out for drinks with your girlfriends. What is loved most about this item is its ease, how chic it is with a touch of bohemian rocker vibes, and the fact that you can wear it with a French tuck on your favorite pair of jeans.

The Edda Crystal Love Butterfly T-shirt is a must-have this season and part of an everlasting collection from Lauren Moshi for those that appreciate the finer details, thanks to her keen eye for intricate, detailed designs and unique artwork that makes this a must-have. Made in Los Angeles, the unique and creative pieces are only available in limited quantities as each line on every piece is hand-drawn by Moshi herself. The shirt currently retails for $121 and is part of a more extensive collection in the Peace Love & Moshi line, including hoodies, sweats and full-sleeved tees. For more on this product and other Lauren Moshi items, head to the official website for more.