Tarek El Moussa Leaks Sex of Christina Anstead’s Baby With New Husband

Christina Anstead announced in March that she and new husband Ant Anstead are expecting their first child together, and it seems Christina’s ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, has spilled the beans about whether the HGTV star is expecting a girl or a boy.

Speaking to TMZ, El Moussa was discussing his relationship with Christina, explaining that things were initially strained when they split in December 2016 but that the two are now on good terms.

“She’s remarried, she’s actually pregnant — everybody knows that,” he said before adding, “She’s having a son.”

“My kids are super excited. I’m excited for her new chapter in life,” El Moussa continued. “And they’re a great couple and I really do hope the best for them.”

El Moussa and his ex-wife share daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3, while Ant also has two children from a previous relationship.

Christina originally announced her pregnancy with an Instagram photo of herself and Ant embracing as she held out a photo of a sonogram.

“@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September,” she wrote. “The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling #5 #Gonnaneedabiggercar.”

“And then…… there were FIVE!!!” Ant added on his own page. “(Well …. four and a half! Will be Five in September)!!”

Christina and Ant married in December 2018, and Christina revealed on Instagram in March that she found out she was pregnant soon after their honeymoon.

She also opened up about her first trimester, writing, “The first trimester was brutal!!! Maybe it’s my age (35- considered a geriatric pregnancy) lol… or maybe I just forgot how bad it was with Tay and Bray.. but yikes it really blind sided me. Nausea, exhaustion, too many food aversions, too many carbs…. anyways I’m officially back to feeling somewhat normal. Going to try and enjoy the second trimester while it’s here.”

The Christina on the Coast star continued by thanking her husband for his support so far during her pregnancy.

“Thank you to my amazing husband for being so supportive while his new bride was complaining and a little more cray than usual,” she joked. “We found out we were expecting after the honeymoon and I’m officially 15 weeks now.”

Christina recently told Us Weekly that she and Ant work well together because of their differing personalities.

“Newlywed life is amazing. He’s such a great man and amazing husband and amazing father and we’re just really enjoying being married,” she said. “It’s awesome…We totally balance each other out. I’m a little bit more high-strung, so he definitely grounds me and he says that I lift him, so I think it’s a great combination.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Slaven Vlasic