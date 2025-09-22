Tarek El Moussa Breaks His Silence Over Battery Citation

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa recently broke his silence on the June incident that left him with a since-cleared citation for battery in Las Vegas.

The Flip Off star was involved in an altercation with another man at The Palazzo at the Venetian Resort. Allegedly, El Moussa knocked out another man with a knee to the face after the other man got “out of line” with El Moussa’s elderly father. El Moussa was not arrested, but was cited for battery, and has since been cleared of all charges.

Last Tuesday, he finally shared his perspective on the situation in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“It was just a really unfortunate incident,” he said. “I was put in a really weird situation where I had to defend my dad. Luckily, everything is OK, and I think everything is gone now and done now.”

His wife, fellow The Flip Off star Heather Rae El Moussa, said everything had been “cleared up.” Tarek said that “everyone’s OK,” including his father, and that he “didn’t get in trouble with the law by any means.” As for Heather’s thoughts, she responded with a simple “It’s life.”

“We’re on TV, so everything is shown a lot more. But, you know, fights happen, unfortunately.”

After the incident, HGTV cancelled The Flipping El Moussas, the home-improvement series that starred the couple. They have since returned to HGTV for The Flip Off, a competition series between Tarek, Heather, and his ex-wife, Christina Haack.

Season two of The Flip Off premieres on HGTV next year.