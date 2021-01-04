Tanya Roberts Fans Erupt With Joy and Confusion After Actress Is Discovered to Still Be Alive

Tanya Roberts fans are erupting with joy, and confusion, after it was discovered that the actress is still alive. On Sunday, news began circulating that the former That '70s Show actress had died at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, after collapsing at her home on Christmas Eve. The world collectively mourned her passing, but then things took a turn on Monday.

According to Inside Edition, while Roberts' boyfriend, Lance O'Brien, was being interviewed by the outlet, he received a phone call letting him know that she was, in fact, not dead. "Now, you are telling me she’s alive?" he said, before breaking down in tears. "The hospital is telling me she is alive," he continued. "They are calling me from the ICU team." He went on to explain that, while Roberts did not have coronavirus, due to protocols in place by the hospital, he could not be at her side.

He stated that the hospital staff told him Roberts "had no hope to live." Now that she is confirmed to still be alive, however, it's not just O'Brien that is celebrating, as the actress' fans have been taking to social media to comment on the situation and express both their happiness and their bewilderment at how such a mix-up could happen in the first place. Scroll down to read what they are saying.