Tanya Roberts Fans Erupt With Joy and Confusion After Actress Is Discovered to Still Be Alive
Tanya Roberts fans are erupting with joy, and confusion, after it was discovered that the actress is still alive. On Sunday, news began circulating that the former That '70s Show actress had died at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, after collapsing at her home on Christmas Eve. The world collectively mourned her passing, but then things took a turn on Monday.
According to Inside Edition, while Roberts' boyfriend, Lance O'Brien, was being interviewed by the outlet, he received a phone call letting him know that she was, in fact, not dead. "Now, you are telling me she’s alive?" he said, before breaking down in tears. "The hospital is telling me she is alive," he continued. "They are calling me from the ICU team." He went on to explain that, while Roberts did not have coronavirus, due to protocols in place by the hospital, he could not be at her side.
He stated that the hospital staff told him Roberts "had no hope to live." Now that she is confirmed to still be alive, however, it's not just O'Brien that is celebrating, as the actress' fans have been taking to social media to comment on the situation and express both their happiness and their bewilderment at how such a mix-up could happen in the first place. Scroll down to read what they are saying.
Topher, have I got some news for you!
She's alive! https://t.co/xvNh0roMq0 https://t.co/MjAygZUsOD— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 4, 2021
prevnext
2020: Year of death.— DCO Nightingale (@DCONightingale) January 4, 2021
2021: People coming back to life. Welcome back, Tanya Roberts! pic.twitter.com/rwclYJTfNp
um omg?? my family was so sad about this last night, let me go tell them about this 😶— camila⁷ 🧸🍓 (@friendskth) January 4, 2021
prevnext
That's awesome I hope she lives for a long time— Leosh (@LeoshTheGreat) January 4, 2021
oi 2021 is moving differently https://t.co/my8HTzuHx1— Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) January 4, 2021
prevnext
Tanya Roberts today: pic.twitter.com/J1HUkc472E— ify (@IfyNwadiwe) January 4, 2021
2021 for the win! This year, celebrities come back to life!— Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) January 4, 2021
prevnext
Sheena lives! pic.twitter.com/D8oy3qBmUK— RockyDII(not the movie) (@rzoecpkhy) January 4, 2021
So odd...but good... nothing like starting 2021 off with a back from the dead story.— Craig Schaffer (@Craig_Schaffer) January 4, 2021
prevnext
I loved her on that show and I pray she makes it through whatever this is.— Just Marilyn (@JustMarilyn7) January 4, 2021
I’m not sure if anyone has asked or even thought of it, but how does this happen?— Sean Murphy (@SMurp3131) January 4, 2021
prevnext
Is she alive or is she dead? I mean, I hope she is alive but I would like to hear from another more reliable source whether she is alive or not.— Wendy Marie Orton (@WendyOrton2) January 4, 2021
The rumors of her demise have been greatly exaggerated? 🤔— Tammy 😷 (@tmoyer09) January 4, 2021
prev
Now I heard on another channel on the t.v. that she's actually alive. It makes me wonder 🤔 Jennifer— Jennifer (@Jennife03320678) January 4, 2021