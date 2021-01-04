'That '70s Show' Fans Mourn Former 'Bond' Girl Tanya Roberts After Death at 65

Tanya Roberts, who played Donna's mother in That 70's Show and starred as Bond girl Stacey Sutton in A View to Kill, died on Sunday at the age of 65 according to TMZ. The outlet revealed that she had collapsed while walking her dog on Christmas Eve. She later found herself in a hospital over the past week and on a ventilator. Her death came as a shock to those close to her as she was said to be "perfectly healthy" according to TMZ sources. Roberts' passing had nothing to with COVID-19.

In the wake of her death, many of her biggest fans took to social media to celebrate some of her biggest works. Fans of That 70's Show also came out in droves to pay their final respects. Roberts played Midge Pinciotti throughout the first three seasons and later made appearances in Seasons 6 and 7. Her on-screen daughter was Donna, who was played by Laura Prepon. The Fox sitcom debuted in 1998 and ran for eight seasons until 2006, launching the careers of Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama among others.

Here are some of the most notable goodbyes to the woman who played Midge.