Tania Mallet, Bond Girl From ‘Goldfinger,’ Dead at 77

Tania Mallet, who played Bond Girl Tilly Masterson in Goldfinger, has passed away at the age of 77.

The news was shared online by the official James Bond, 007 Twitter account, writing, “We are very sorry to hear that Tania Mallet who played Tilly Masterson in GOLDFINGER has passed away. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

No further details regarding her death, such as a possible cause, were made available.

We are very sorry to hear that Tania Mallet who played Tilly Masterson in GOLDFINGER has passed away. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/gMkqqheGJ7 — James Bond (@007) March 31, 2019

Born in Blackpool, England, Mallet began her career by modeling, and eventually moved to acting.

Per THR, she once shared that she originally auditioned to be the Bond Girl in From Russia With Love, but lost out to Daniela Bianchi.

Very sad to hear that Tania Mallet, Tilly Masterson in #Goldfinger, has passed away, aged 77. Had the pleasure of interviewing her a few years ago – she was delightful and knitted throughout our chat. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PxrfvLkvdB — Morgan Jeffery (@morganjeffery) March 31, 2019

“Filming had been an interesting experience but I was always more comfortable in a small studio with just the photographer and his assistant,” Mallet said of filming Goldfinger in a past interview.

“Besides which, the restrictions placed on me for the duration of the filming grated, were dreadful and I could not anticipate living my life like that. For instance, being forbidden to ride in case I had an accident, not being allowed to go abroad etc,” she added

It is with great sadness that we share the news of Tania Mallet’s passing at the age of 77. Her long hand-written letter to us will always be one of our most treasured Bond items. pic.twitter.com/K9BeZgfILl — James Bond (@jamesbondlive) March 31, 2019

Since the news of her passing was shared, many of Mallet’s fans have taken to social media to lament her loss.

“Another sad loss from the world of Bond. British actress Tania Mallet who played Tilly Masterson in Goldfinger has passed away aged 77. I was lucky enough to meet her in 2016 – such a lovely lady. RIP Ms Mallet,” one fan tweeted.

“RIP Tania Mallet. Remains one of the most alluring and razor sharp presences in the Bond universe,” another person commented.

At this time, funeral arrangements for Mallet do not appear to have been made public.