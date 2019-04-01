Celebrity

Tania Mallet, Bond Girl From ‘Goldfinger,’ Dead at 77

Tania Mallet, who played Bond Girl Tilly Masterson in Goldfinger, has passed away at the age of […]

By

Tania Mallet, who played Bond Girl Tilly Masterson in Goldfinger, has passed away at the age of 77.

The news was shared online by the official James Bond, 007 Twitter account, writing, “We are very sorry to hear that Tania Mallet who played Tilly Masterson in GOLDFINGER has passed away. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

No further details regarding her death, such as a possible cause, were made available.

Born in Blackpool, England, Mallet began her career by modeling, and eventually moved to acting.

Per THR, she once shared that she originally auditioned to be the Bond Girl in From Russia With Love, but lost out to Daniela Bianchi.

“Filming had been an interesting experience but I was always more comfortable in a small studio with just the photographer and his assistant,” Mallet said of filming Goldfinger in a past interview.

“Besides which, the restrictions placed on me for the duration of the filming grated, were dreadful and I could not anticipate living my life like that. For instance, being forbidden to ride in case I had an accident, not being allowed to go abroad etc,” she added

Since the news of her passing was shared, many of Mallet’s fans have taken to social media to lament her loss.

“Another sad loss from the world of Bond. British actress Tania Mallet who played Tilly Masterson in Goldfinger has passed away aged 77. I was lucky enough to meet her in 2016 – such a lovely lady. RIP Ms Mallet,” one fan tweeted.

“RIP Tania Mallet. Remains one of the most alluring and razor sharp presences in the Bond universe,” another person commented.

At this time, funeral arrangements for Mallet do not appear to have been made public.

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts