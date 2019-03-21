Tamera Mowry Upsets Beyonce Fans With Story About Jay-Z

Tamera Mowry has inadvertently upset Beyonce fans by telling a story about the first time she met Jay-Z.

During an episode of The Real — a daytime talk show that Mowry co-hosts — she recalled the brief encounter, which took place about two decades ago.

“I’ve actually met JAY-Z in person. And, he wasn’t with Beyonce at the time, and I wasn’t dating anybody and when I met him,” she shared. “You do get like hit with the charm.”

Today in #GirlChat: Tamera talks about that one time she met Jay Z YEARS ago. pic.twitter.com/6nGr2TAzY6 — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) March 20, 2019

“I found myself strangely asking for gum. It’s so weird! I swear,” Mowry continued. “My sister and I were at a premiere of Nutty Professor and he walked by. And I was like ‘Oh my God that’s JAY-Z!‘ I was like, ‘Can I have some gum?’ And he gave me some gum.”

She went on to explain that this also came before she met her own husband, Adam Housley, saying, “I was 23! I hadn’t even met [my husband] Adam. Adam wasn’t even in the picture.”

Beyonce fans quickly to the internet to let her know they did not appreciate her story, and came out hard to defend Queen B.

tamera girllll you don’t want them problems…lol stay in your lane lmao pic.twitter.com/odCcnjwCxG — Bria Barrows (@bria_barrows) March 20, 2019

“Lol tamera is one of those girls whos harmless but so lost out of touch with the world everybody ends up hating her for her nonsense talk but its not even her fault for being so clueless, lol,” one person tweeted.

“Why are they talking about him? Give it up ladies, Beyonce will never appear on your show,” someone else said.

Some Beyonce fans have gone so far as to take to Mowry’s Instagram page to post scathing comments on her photos there.

“You will never be Beyoncé! That’s why you had bronchitis because you talk to most sh!t!!! Jay don’t want you that’s why you got a old man @adamhousley what is he like 60 years old tam? This is the dusty thing your always tryna claim on the show? He ain’t no prize sis,” a user commented.

Some of her fans have defended Mowry, however, with one writing, “You can tell the BeyHive is a bunch of really dumb kids who don’t have jobs or responsibilities. Who has time to go on random pages typing a bunch of bee emojis??? Find something to do y’all. She’s happily married and so are Jay-Z and Beyonce.”