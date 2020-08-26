Tamera Mowry-Housley Remembers Late 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera as 'Such a Beautiful Light' (Exclusive)

✖

More than a month after an accidental drowning on Southern California's Lake Piru, Naya Rivera's family and friends are speaking out on the impact the former Glee star had on the lives of those most closest to her. Actress Tamera Mowry, her twin Tia Mowry-Hardrict and their brother Tahj Mowry happen to be incredibly close with Rivera and her family, disclosing how they have been coping following the untimely death in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com.

"The good thing is, we are here for each other," Mowry said in our series, PopCulture @ Home. "We are all about supporting each other. Our family lost someone about two years ago, tragically, as well. And in that process, you know, you realize it takes time and you have to allow yourself to mourn and people mourn differently. People have different timelines and we have known Naya's family for years. Naya has been a part of the Mowry family for years, and we're still there for each other."

Rivera was not only a family friend, but a former co-star of Tahj's whom he referred to as his "first love." Shortly after her disappearance, Tahj took to social media and shared a heartbreaking post in honor of the actress: "My sweet Naya — to say that I am devastated would be an understatement. This is a nightmare. We experienced so many firsts together. You were my first experience with everything: love, intimacy, heartbreak. We broke each others hearts and then mended them back together...more than once," he said, confessing how he also "never stopped loving" Rivera, making the news of her death even harder for him to process.

Mowry went on to say how there are good days and bad days as both families figure out how to deal with the devastation, but could only think of sheer compliments to describe Rivera, touting her as her both "talented" and "beautiful." She also noted Rivera taught her family a lot, but one thing that sticks out the most is that "life is a gift."

"We have to learn to enjoy the present and the life that we've been given right now," the mom-of-two said. "So yeah, she was such a beautiful light. Beautiful, ever since, I mean, I met her when she was nine [...] yes, beautiful. And what a light and talent she was."

