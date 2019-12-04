Tallulah Willis Chops off Hair, Reveals Iconic Demi Moore Hairdo From ‘Ghost’

Tallulah Willis recently chopped off a lot of her hair, revealing an iconic Hairdo style reminiscent of the one her mother Demi Moore donned in Ghost. In an Instagram post, Willis showed off her new look, referring to herself as “YUNG DEMMY” in the photo’s caption. Many of her fans and followers have since commented on it, with one writing, “She get it from her mama,” while another added, “ok [seriously] killed it wow.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tallulah (@buuski) on Dec 2, 2019 at 9:50am PST

Willis is the daughter of Moore and actor Bruce Willis, and more than a year ago she took to Instagram to open up about her recovery process from substance and mental health issues.

“[Three] years ago I was a malnourished string bean with aches that echoed throughout my soul,” Willis began the post. “However the internal cries to tend my most blistered and deep wounds repeatedly fell on deaf ears.”

“I did not value myself, my life or my body and as such I was constantly punishing for not being enough,” she continued. “Self annihilation fueled with medicating left me a shell, and the world on mute.”

“I was hoisted from my hole, (one so deep I was certain we were nearing the Earths magma core) on the backs of powerful human beings that I will forever be indebted too, and on that day my life was gifted back to me,” Willis added. “I love the girl in this picture, I cry for her and I mourn her lost years.”

“She is inside of me always and I must never let her slip too far,” her message concluded. “I don’t push any agenda, I can only speak for my path and staying sober has been far and beyond the most important thing I’ve done in my wee 23 years.”

Willis has continued to speak candidly about her mental health issues, recently speaking out by saying, “My fight is daily and for the duration of my life and each day I choose to find the glowed moments, a thefted giggle, or true peaceful pause, I know I was brave that day.”

“I like to be better with words, as an armor and a way to help my brain comprehend my feelings and my ego is grumbling that this is a shit ode to something that lives so close to my heart, but my ego can eat a bag of d—s,” she added.