Sylvester Stallone Looks Unrecognizable in Full Beard for New Movie

Sylvester Stallone has grown a full beard for his newest movie, and photos of the star, taken from the set, show him looking nearly unrecognizable. TMZ first shared an image of the action film legend rocking the grey facial hair while shooting a scene with his young co-star, Javon “Wanna” Walton. Notably, however, Stallone has been sharing the evolution of the new beard, with a Jan. 1st Instagramn post being the first time he revealed the new look. In the post’s caption he Stallone wrote, “Growing this little weed patch on my chin for the next film, SAMARITAN. I’m kind of liking it – it’s like traveling with a pet. [Samaritan] the film [power] and heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheYoPhillyRockyFilmTour (@theyophillyrockyfilmtour) on Feb 12, 2020 at 8:49am PST

As Stallone mentioned, the film is titled Samaritan, and it follows the story of a young kid (Walton) who is on the search for an aging superhero, played by Stallone.

Fans of the Rambo: Last Blood star have since been sounding off on social media, with one commenting on Instagram,”Whether or not this movie ends up cheesy, it sounds very entertaining and interesting and has a very easy chance of becoming a great movie. Keep punchin!”

“I’m really excited too! The fact that they’ve supposedly made this a Christmas season release tells me that the studio execs must think Sly’s got another winner with this one!” another user exclaimed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Feb 9, 2020 at 6:59am PST

Samaritan has been filming in Atlanta, George, and while there, Stallone has been enjoying some of the local cuisine.

In one recent Instagram post, he praised a local restaurant he tried out for the first time, writing,”Man, I had the best fried chicken on the planet at a place called the BUSY BEE café , been there since 1946,in Atlanta Georgia… Old school! I hung out with the very interesting customers who were lot of fun and loved Movies! I’ll be back, to quote a friend of mine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Feb 8, 2020 at 6:23am PST

In addition to starring in Samaritan, Stallone is also a producer on the film. It is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on Dec. 11, 2020.