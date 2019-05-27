Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Sistine Stuns in Gown at Cannes Closing Ceremony

47 Meters Down: Uncaged star Sistine Stallone stunned at the Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony Saturday, alongside parents Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavine.

The 20-year-old actress wore a figure-hugging ivory sequined gown to the red carpet closing ceremony and screening of The Specials. Stallone, 72, wore a dark blue blazer over a white button-up shirt, tan pants and a bow tie. Flavin, 50, wore a black sleeveless gown with a gold belt.

On Friday, Sistine also stole some attention from her famous father during a career celebration at Cannes that included a screening of Rambo: First Blood (1982) and a preview for the upcoming Rambo V: Last Blood. Sistine wore a long-sleeved, low-cut gold dress and Stallone wore a long-sleeved, shimmering Ralph Lauren gown, notes PEOPLE.

During the ceremony, Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Frémaux introduced the Rocky star with a sizzle reel before Stallone took the stage himself to a standing ovation.

"When I started out, I just wanted to get a job," Stallone said in his speech, reports Deadline. "Then I discovered writing, and it was a fun way to express myself. Ya know, without failing, if I had succeeded in what I wanted to do, it would have been over."

He continued, "But the fact is that I failed and found something else to do, which is be able to take the words inside and put 'em on the page and hopefully they would relate to everyone. I want to thank the power of the written word. This is the most extraordinary event I've ever seen. I did not expect this."

Stallone later discussed making the first Rambo movie, which spawned four sequels. Although Stallone was already a star thanks to the Rocky movies, he said he still had trouble getting it made.

"Nobody wanted to make this movie. I was the 11th choice," Stallone told Frémaux. "Every actor, every important actor said 'No.' It made me think, why is everyone afraid of this movie? It was a very different project. It was a man fighting his own country. But I thought there was something there because of Vietnam. There's a lot of men out there who have suffered in the world. If I could tell their story, it might be interesting."

Sistine and her sisters (Sophia, 22, and Scarlet, 17) stepped into the spotlight in 2017 when they served as Miss Golden Globe. She will be making her movie debut in 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, which opens on Aug. 16. The film is a sequel to the 2017 horror hit 47 Meters Down, which starred Mandy Moore.

Stallone's Rambo V: Last Blood hits theaters on Sept. 20. The film is the first entry in the franchise since 2008's Rambo.

