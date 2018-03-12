‘SWAT’ Star Page Kennedy Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Police were called to the home of S.W.A.T. actor Page Kennedy and ended up arresting him on charges of felony domestic violence.

TMZ reports that law enforcement found Kennedy had been involved in a verbal altercation with a woman that turned physical.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Officers discovered the woman had minor injuries that led them to believe Kennedy was responsible for physically assaulting her.

They arrested him on Saturday night. He got out on Sunday after being held on a $50,000 bail.

As previously mentioned, Kennedy is most well-known for his role in the 2003 film S.W.A.T. which also starred Colin Farrell, Samuel L. Jackson, Michelle Rodriguez, LL Cool J and Jeremy Renner.

He also starred in other films like Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood and Dance Flick, which was a parody film about dance movies like Save the Last Dance and the Step Up franchise.

In addition to his film work, Kennedy has also appeared in numerous TV series, such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Bones, CSI: Miami, Blue Mountain State and most recently, the ill-fated CBS reboot of Rush Hour.

Kennedy played Gerald Page, “a low life criminal” and informant, in Rush Hour. That show was cancelled after only one season.

He also appeared in the YouTube Red series Rhett and Link’s Buddy System with Good Mythical Morning stars Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal.

Kennedy has also been an aspiring rapper, having once said that he first stared rapping when he was only seven years old.

“I moved from Los Angeles to Detroit with my dad when I was six and that’s when I first met my brother. He introduced me to Kurtis Blow, Run DMC, the Fat Boys and I instantly fell in love. It got to the point where I would learn other people’s raps and perform them before writing my own. All throughout school, I was known as a rapper, and I was always the youngest one in the neighborhood,” he told Underground Hip Hop.

Later, when asked if he identified more with being a rapper or actor, Kennedy replied, “I feel like the acting is always going to be at the forefront because I’ve established myself enough to be able to do that for a living.”

“With rap, it’s a little bit more difficult to truly flourish and make real money in it, unless you are a certain type of rapper who has a solid label backing or crazy social media following so you can make money from YouTube and touring and all that,” he continued. “For me touring is a little bit more difficult because it could compromise different roles, but I’m definitely interested in doing shows when I can.”