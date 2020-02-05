Susan Sarandon Has Threesome With Bobby Cannavale, John Turturro in Scene From ‘Big Lebowski’ Spinoff ‘The Jesus Rolls’

Susan Sarandon may be 73 years old, but that’s not stopping her from having a little fun in bed according to a few screenshots frrom her upcoming film, The Jesus Rolls. In the scene, the veteran actress can be seen engaging in a threesome involving her co-stars Bobby Cannavale and John Turturro. In one scene, she’s being groped by both men as they kiss her, and in another shot all three are laying down in what looks like a hotel bed, while Sarandon and Cannavale are spooning as Turturro lies next to them per the Daily Mail.

Turturro is making his return in the new spin-off based off the 1998 Coen Brothers favorite, The Big Lebowski. The film, according to Variety, will be based around Turturro, whose character is Jesus Quintana — an ex-con 10-pin bowler. He is joined by Cannavale and French actress Audrey Tautou, whose characters help create a love story stemmed from a very sexual dynamic.

“It feels like a good time to release a transgressive film about the stupidity of men who try and fail and try better to understand and penetrate the mystery of women,” Turturro said.

While the film is also directed by the actor himself, it’s produced by Robert Salerno, John Penotti, Fernando Sulichin, Sidney Kimmel and Paul-Dominique Win Vacharasinthu. Max Arvelaiz, Lawrence Kopeikin, Micahel Lewis, Bruce Troll and Robert S. Wilson are all executive producers on the film project.

Although Sarandon seems to be enjoying her threesome role along with the two handsome actors, three years ago she announced that her sexual orientation is “open” and “up for grabs, I guess you could say” according to PrideSource.

In the past she’s been linked to men and has been married once Chris Sarandon and entered a nearly 20 year relationship with partner, Tim Robbins. She tied the knot early on when she was just 20-years-old to Sarandon, and admits she never was big on the dating scene.

“I’m a serial monogamist,” she said. “So I haven’t really had a large dating career. I haven’t exactly been in the midst of a lot of offers of any kind. I’m still not! I don’t know what’s going on! But I think back in the ’60s it just was much more open.”

She even said that she found herself in a relationship at one point with a man who wasn’t straight.

“I did at one point have a very successful and very loving and wonderful affair with a man who then wasn’t with another woman after me, and that worked out fine!” she recalled. “I don’t think you had to declare yourself as rigidly as you do now.”

She’s also been romantically linked to Sean Penn, David Bowie and director Louis Malle.