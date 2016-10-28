John Turturro is Jesus in First Look at Big Lebowski Spinoff

John Turturro has revealed the first look at his character Jesus Quintana from the upcoming Big Lebowski spinoff titled Going Places.

When the news first broke that Turturro was planning on making a spinoff, many did not believe that the film was actually going to happen in light of the fact that the Coen brothers have long scoffed at the idea. However, Turturro clearly received the Coen bros’ blessing because the 59-year-old actor has just shared the first image of his character from the set of the upcoming film.

After looking at this first set photo, our minds can be put at ease that Turturro’s Jesus Quintana is still rocking the loud purple color even after all these years.

Even though the Coen brothers are not involved, we’re hoping that Turturro can bring the same magic the spinoff that the cult classic captured in the original Big Lebowski.

Turturro will be writing, directing, and starring in the film that is based off of the 1974 French flick Les Valseuses, which is slang for “the testicles.” The plotline will follow Turturro’s Jesus Quintana as he competes against another criminal in order to give a woman her first orgasm. The plot gets thick when Jesus, the competing criminal, and the woman come across a weapon-wielding hairdresser and are forced to run for their lives.

Here’s the official synopsis for John Turturro’s Big Lebowski spinoff:

“John Turturro plays Jesus Quintana in Going Places, a film about a trio of misfits whose irreverent, sexually charged dynamic evolves into a surprising love story as their spontaneous and flippant attitude towards the past or future backfires time and again, even as they inadvertently perform good deeds. When they make enemies with a gun-toting hairdresser, their journey becomes one of constant escape from the law, from society and from the hairdresser, all while the bonds of their outsider family strengthen.”

Starring alongside Turturro will be Susan Sarandon and Bobby Canavale. No word yet on whether Jeff Bridges will be doing a cameo to reprise his role as the Dude.

There are no distributors attached to the film as of yet, but Cornerstone Pictures will be looking to court buyers at the American Film Market beginning November 2nd, according to Consequence of Sound.

Are you excited to see John Turturro reprising his role as Jesus Quintana in the Big Lebowski spinoff Going Places?

