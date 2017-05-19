Susan Sarandon Reveals Topless Pic (With Jacket) From 39 Years Ago

Iconic actress Susan Sarandon has been showing off more than just her acting skills at the Cannes Film Festival, and a new flashback pic proves she’s been doing it for decades.

Cannes 1978 #TBT A post shared by Susan Sarandon (@susansarandon) on May 18, 2017 at 2:41am PDT

Sarandon stunned audiences at the Cannes Film Festival this week when she debuted on the red carpet in a gorgeous low cut green gown.

Now, the 70-year-old actress has shared an image of herself from the festival way back in 1978, and you’d barely notice she’s even aged a day.

In the photo, the actress sits on a balcony, posing in white pants and a blazer with nothing underneath.

Her followers showered her with compliments in the photo comments.

One person said, “Absolutely stunning! 1978 could easily pass as a picture from 2017,” and another called her, “one of the most beautiful women in the world.”

While her time at Cannes is over, Sarandon has quite a lot going on over the next year to keep her busy.

She’s recently wrapped up her smash hit FX show, Feud: Bette and Joan, and has announced that she’ll be joining the Showtime drama Ray Donovan, which stars Liev Schreiber, for its upcoming fifth season.

Reportedly, she’ll be playing a character named Samantha Winslow, who is described as being the “strong, focused head of a motion picture studio.”

While her role is not quite as demanding as what she did on Feud, it is said to be a “major” recurring role that will last for at least the entire season.

[H/T: Page Six]