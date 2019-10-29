‘Supernatural’ Star Jared Padalecki’s Mugshot Surfaces After Arrest

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki was arrested over the weekend, and now the actor’s mugshot has surfaced. Padalecki was taken into police custody after two employees from the Stereotype car alleged that he assaulted them. According to TV Line, the star was charged with two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication. Now, the mugshot that was taken of him after being booked over the incident has emerged on social media.

Padalecki stars as Sam Winchester in Supernatural, which is now going into it’s 15th season. Coincidentally, this will also be the show’s final season as well.

In a message to fans earlier this year, Padalecki — along with his co-stars Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins — announced the show’s impending conclusion.

“Hey #SPNFamily,” Padalecki wrote in a Twitter post, which was accompanied by a video message, “Here’s a little message from Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and me. I’m so grateful for the family that’s been built because of the show. Excuse me while I go cry.”

“Hey guys, Jared, Jensen, and Misha here, and we have some very big news that we wanted y’all to hear from us,” Padalecki said in the video, with Ackles then continuing, “We just told the crew that, though we are very, very excited about moving into our 15th season, it will be our last.”

There was a concern over whether or not Padalecki’s recent arrest would affect filming on the final season, but sources close to the situation have told TV Line that at this time the show is still on schedule.

Even though Supernatural is coming to an end, Padalecki is showing no signs of slowing down, as he is set to star in a reboot of the classic Chuck Norris series, Walker, Texas Ranger.

TV Line reports that Padalecki will play Cordell Walker, “a man finding his way back to his family while investigating crime in the state’s most elite unit. [The] broken widower and father of two returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years for a high profile case — only to discover that there’s even more work to be done at home.”

Additionally, he will have a female partner this time, but there is currently no word on who may be playing that particular role.

Supernatural Season 15 premiered on Oct. 10, and airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

