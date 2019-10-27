‘Supernatural’ Star Jared Padalecki’s Arrest Alarms Fans

Supernatural fans were shocked to learn on Sundsay afternoon that star Jared Padalecki was arrested hours earlier in Austin, Texas. The 37-year-old actor reportedly hit a bartender and the general manager in their faces. He was charged with two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication, according to TMZ.

Padalecki was at the club Stereotype in the early morning hours Sunday, when he was arrested. Eyewitnesses told TMZ the alleged incident began when he allegedly hit a bartender in the face. A friend tried to calm him down outside, but Padalecki put the man in a headlock, as seen in footage TMZ published. The site also reported that Padalecki allegedly hit Stereotype’s general manager.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Police later arrived and restrained the actor. He allegedly pulled out cash, which he showed to the officers before they arrested him.

Padalecki’s bond was set at $15,000, or $5,000 per charge. It is not clear if he was bailed out, and his representative has not commented on the news.

After the news broke, Supernatural fans took to Twitter, where some expressed concern for Padalecki.

“I love you so so so so so much and I just pray your okay. Please please be okay,” one person tweeted.

@jarpad is human like anyone else. We have all gotten drunk and done stupid things. None of us know what actually happened, but we do know that this is very out of character for him. Let’s just keep everyone involved in our thoughts. We love ya, Jared. — Allison | Actress | ATX (@Allison_P_Crow) October 27, 2019

“This Jared Padalecki news is upsetting to hear,” another wrote.

“I’m lowkey a little disappointed after hearing about [Padalecki] but we don’t know the full story and I still love him with all my heart. He was obviously really drunk which I know isn’t an excuse but it makes people lose control. Idk how to feel but I just hope he’s ok,” another wrote.

@jarpad pls know that I’m right behind you, no matter what! But I’m also worried how you got there! very worried, I missed your real smile in Toronto! Pls stay strong, you came so far, pls don’t destroy it. No matter why. There’s ALWAYS reason to carry on. I love you, Jared. — La lune sacrée ❤️🌙💖🐱 #TORCON 🤠 (@SuzannePetra) October 27, 2019

“I hope Jared can get the help he needs, clearly he isn’t okay and needs help,” another fan wrote.

Padalecki stars as Sam Winchester on The CW’s Supernatural, which is now in its 15th and final season. After the show ends, he will star in a reboot of Chuck Norris’ Walker, Texas Ranger. In the new series, he will play a new version of the title character. The project earned interest from several networks, but ended up on The CW and will likely air next season if picked up.

Supernatural airs on The CW Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images