Tom Brady’s Ex Bridget Moynahan Dazzled by the Other Super Bowl QB

While Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen was chugging wine and rooting for a New England Patriots comeback, his ex had her eye on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ quarterback.

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan, who shares 10-year-old son John with Brady, took to Twitter to praise Nick Foles following his winning Super Bowl performance.

“#NickFoles is having an amazing game @eagles @nfl,” the actress tweeted minutes before the team defeated Brady’s Patriots 41-33.

Moynahan, 46, did pen a message of congratulations for New England on an “amazing game,” but she retweeted a slew of posts supporting Philadelphia following their first-ever franchise Super Bowl victory, including a sweet snap of Foles and his infant daughter.

While Moynahan and Brady have previously said they have an amicable co-parenting relationship, fans couldn’t help but theorize that the actress’ focus on the Eagles — particularly on Foles — was a dig at her ex-boyfriend.

“Wow I hope that wasn’t supposed to be a dig at Brady and you are just an Eagles fan cause you do have a child with Brady and that boy will see this tweet at some point,” one follower wrote of her Foles-supporting posts. Most others responded with GIFs highlighting her apparent “shade” of Brady.

Brady previously dated Moynahan from 2004 until December 2006, when they split while pregnant with their son John. The Patriots quarterback came under fire in early 2007 for moving on quickly to current wife Bundchen, fueling cheating rumors while Moynahan was carrying his child.

Despite theories, Moynahan has maintained that she, Brady and their blended family are on good terms.

“My son has two loving parents and an extended family, whether it’s cousins or stepmothers or boyfriends. My son is surrounded by love,” she said previously.

Following the big game, Brady’s wife Bundchen congratulated the Eagles on their first-ever championship victory — a sharp contrast from her attitude following the Patriots’ loss in 2012, when she publicly blamed a dropped Wes Walker pass for the loss.

“Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was!” the model wrote alongside an emotional post-game photo on Instagram.

She continued to express love to Brady and his team in the post, writing, “Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see ever day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard word that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!”

While Brady’s team fell short of a win on Sunday, the quarterback has earned a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015 and 2017. He was also the league’s MVP in 2007 and 2010.