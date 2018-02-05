Pink Gives Thanks for Super Bowl ‘Love and Support’

Pink posted an adorable photo with her daughter Willow during the Super Bowl, thanking everyone for the “love and support” after she fought through the flu to sing the National Anthem.

All of your prayers and well wishes and candles got me through today. Thankyou so much for all the love and support. We ❤️ you. #SuperBowl2018 pic.twitter.com/1jbojyFjqc — P!nk (@Pink) February 5, 2018

The “Beautiful Trauma” singer was busy tweeting throughout the game, interacting with fans and even some critics. She revealed that she did not take out gum from her mouth before singing. Instead, it was a throat lozenge.

Pink also shut down a Twitter troll who criticized her performance of the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

“If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it 1000 times. Pink sucks and if you like her singing you’re dumb [Super Bowl],” the troll wrote.

“Yeah but [at least] I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch,” Pink fired back.

Pink fought through the flu all weekend to keep performing. During a pre-Super Bowl show on Friday, she did her best to fight through it, but had to call the show short after performing “So What.”

She told the crowd at the show that her children were responsible for the illness. They “cough into my mouth and I can’t stop them ’cause they’re so cute,” she said at the Nomadic Live at the Armory in Minneapolis.

“Trying to practice the flu away,” she wrote on Instagram after rehearsals. “My chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear! And here we are. I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare.

However, when she finally took the stage to sing the “Star-Spangled Banner,” she pulled it off perfectly.

Photo credit: Twitter/ Pink