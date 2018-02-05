Kris Jenner Falls Into Chrissy Teigen’s Table at Super Bowl Party and Breaks It

While Kylie Jenner’s baby news was jolting the internet, momager Kris Jenner spent Super Bowl Sunday partying a little too hard with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Jenner apparently fell into Teigen’s brown coffee table during the house party and broke it, a clumsy move Teigen documented for fans on Snapchat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If anyone’s in the market for a slightly used table, the Kris Jenner just fell into it,” the supermodel joked, panning the camera to the table. She then turned to Jenner, who was icing her arm following the misstep.

“Very extremely valuable right now. If anyone is willing to make a bid on this we’re willing to let it go,” Jenner, 62, joked.

Teigen moved the camera to a nearby couch and asked, “Kris, what happened over here?”

“Well, this is where I did a face plant. This is also very valuable,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch said.

Jenner seemed to have some fun at the Super Bowl watch party, but the new grandma couldn’t contain her excitement earlier in the day when she revealed the birth of another grandchild by 20-year-old Kylie.

After keeping quiet and away from the public eye for nearly all of her pregnancy, Kylie confirmed Sunday that she welcomed a baby girl on February 1. While she made it through her entire pregnancy without sharing a single bump selfie — something sister Khloe Kardashian is making up for — Kylie revealed an 11-minute montage of pregnancy moments for fans as part of her birth announcement.

Following the reveal, Kris tweeted a message of love and excitement for Kylie and her new addition.

God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief! https://t.co/lFrymHVFTs @KylieJenner — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) February 4, 2018

“God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief!” Kris wrote alongside a clip of Kylie’s “To Our Daughter” video.

The family has yet to reveal the little one’s name, but Kylie’s daughter will be joined by a couple of Kardashian cousins this year. Sister Kim Kardashian welcomed her third child, daughter Chicago West, with husband Kanye West in January,and Khloe is due with her first child in March.