Jennifer Lawrence Leads Entire Plane in ‘Fly, Eagles, Fly!’ Super Bowl Chant

Jennifer Lawrence was not in Minnesota to join her Silver Linings Playbook co-star Bradley Cooper at Super Bowl LII, but she did lead a special Eagles chant in the air.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE SUPPORTS THE EAGLES MY SILVER LININGS HEART IS ON FIRE pic.twitter.com/E9pDk7fGIC — susan (@sassyjoshifer) February 4, 2018

Video shared by a Lawrence fan site on Twitter shows the Red Sparrow star commandeering the PA system on the plane.

“Everybody, this is not the pilot speaking. This is Jennifer Lawrence,” she told her fellow passengers. She then led the passengers in a “Fly, Eagles, Fly” chant.

Witnesses told PEOPLE there were “a few cheers” on the plane. After she finished, Lawrence “went back to her seat and that was it. Everyone seemed fine as it was like, pretty quick.”

The witness said the flight attendants did not apologize for Lawrence. She also took a selfie with a young Eagles fan on the plane.

“They certainly didn’t apologize, so I think they were fine with it,” the passenger told PEOPLE. “It was just like a fun, spontaneous chant by Jennifer Lawrence that we definitely appreciated. I think everyone just went along with it, since flights are so boring.”

According to PEOPLE, the flight was from New Orleans to Los Angeles.

Lawrence was born in Kentucky, but she earned an Oscar for the Philadelphia-set Silver Linings Playbook.

Lawrence’s next film, Red Sparrow, got a pre-game spot before the Super Bowl started. The film is based on the book by Jason Matthews and stars Lawrence as a Russian spy who falls in love with a CIA officer played by Joel Edgerton. The film was directed by Francis Lawrence, who also directed Lawrence in The Hunger Games.

The actress recently joked about wanting to quit acting.

“I want to get a farm,” the 27-year-old told Vanity Fair last fall. “I want to be, like, milking goats.”