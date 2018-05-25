Royal Wedding Bus Footage Revealed: ‘Suits’ Cast Singalong Is How Meghan Markle’s Friends Warmed up for Ceremony

Meghan Markle‘s wedding to Prince Harry on May 19 saw a host of famous faces attend the ceremony, thanks to the new Duchess of Sussex’s former career as an actress on USA’s Suits.

On Thursday, television presenter Anton Cropper used Instagram to reminisce on the day, sharing a video of himself and other celebrity guests singing a rendition of “Chapel of Love” while they head to the ceremony on a bus.

Guests in the clip included several members of the Suits cast and their significant others, with Sarah Rafferty, Gabriel Macht, Jacinda Barrett, Rick Hoffman, Patrick J. Adams and Abigail Spencer all singing along, as well as Markle’s friend Priyanka Chopra.

Barrett can also be seen recording the singalong on her own phone, with Chopra and Spencer seated in front of her.

The video also offers a glimpse of the guest’s drive to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the wedding took place. Around 600 guests attended the ceremony inside the church and around 2,000 others watched on the castle grounds. The ceremony was followed by a lunchtime reception given by the Queen at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle.

The Suits cast reportedly did not receive invitations to the evening reception, which was given by Prince Charles at Frogmore House and included 200 guests.

Ahead of the wedding, the cast got together in London for dinner, gathering at Barn restaurant in Sunningdale, England to celebrate ahead of the big day.

“The last supper,” Adams captioned a snap of the dinner.

After the wedding, Suits creator Aaron Korsh wrote about the day on Twitter, calling the wedding “the most extraordinary thing I’ve ever seen.”

Korsh wrote, “from the second we left our castle-esque hotel to the drive up to and through Windsor, to the walk to the Chapel and then afterwards to the reception, it was one once in a lifetime experience after another.”

He added to the New York Daily News that “Harry looked earnest and somehow vulnerable, while Meghan looked strong and proud and regal and beautiful.”

