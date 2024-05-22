Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Special Anniversary Date Night Revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went out to a romantic dinner on Saturday night to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary, but they didn't go alone. They were seen with close friends Brian and Tracey Robbins at an upscale restaurant in Montecito, California called Lucky's. This is not the first time this foursome has spent a big occasion together.

Markle and Prince Harry got married on May 19, 2018 at Windsor Castle, and Sunday was their six-year anniversary. According to a report by Tatler, they spent it with Paramount Global co-CEO Brian Robbins and his wife, fashion designer Tracey Robbins. The two married couples have reportedly become close since Markle and Prince Harry moved to the U.S., and have attended other events together such as the premiere of the Bob Marley film in January. Tracey was even one of the few to get a jar of Markle's homemade jam earlier this month with the launch of her American Riviera Orchard brand.

As for Lucky's it is reportedly a personal favorite of Markle and Prince Harry's. They moved to Montecito in 2020, and have been seen at the restaurant several times since then – together, separately and with friends. They may have had a separate anniversary celebration of their own, but with their schedules are extremely packed these days, so they may not have had time.

This month, the Sussexes celebrated their son Archie's fifth birthday just one day before Prince Harry flew to the U.K. for an event related to his Invictus Games. Markle was not far behind, meeting the prince in Nigeria for more Invictus-related events celebrating the nation's plans to host the competition next year. They spent 72 hours in Nigeria before heading home to their kids. After passing Mother's Day overseas, they needed to mark that occasion belatedly when they got home as well.

While they are no longer working royals, these kinds of outreach visits are still important to Prince Harry and Markle. The prince reportedly told Tatler: "It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support and positive change. There's only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters. Whether it's the Archewell Foundation, Invictus or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work."