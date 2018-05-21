‘Suits’ Cast Reunites for ‘Last Supper’ Before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding

Most of the cast from Suits was invited to the royal wedding to see co-star Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tie the knot. Before the big day on Saturday, the cast gathered for a reunion in England.

Patrick J. Adams, who played Mike Ross, posted the reunion photo, dubbed “The Last Supper.” As The Blast points out, the photo also includes actors Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Abigail Spencer. Gabriel Macht, who attended the wedding, was not at the supper.

The 36-year-old Adams, who attended with his wife, Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario, also chronicled the big day on Instagram and Twitter.

“Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow. Meghan – wherever you are – we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together. Love deeply and live well,” Adams wrote before the wedding.

Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow. Meghan – wherever you are – we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together. Love deeply and live well. #RoyalWedding — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) May 18, 2018

Hoffman, who plays Louis Litt on Suits, created a viral moment during the ceremony by looking unimpressed. The actor later said he was not reacting to the wedding, but instead someone’s bad breath.

“So to answer any questions about the weird face that was made at the wedding, imagine sitting next to people to your right – not knowing which person it was – that has halitosis,” Hoffman said in an Instagram video. “Hence the face that is now all over the place. So it’s as simple as that, Charlie. Yeah. Love you guys. Halitosis. Disgusting.”

Hoffman added the hashtag “brush your teeth.”

Adams had his own trouble with social media after the wedding. He posted a photo of a woman sleeping on his plane ride home from the U.K., shaming the woman after she allegedly insulted him and Bellisario. Adams later deleted the photo and apologized.

“I’m no bully. What that woman said to us was offensive and unnecessary but I should have told her she was rude and out of line and left it at that,” he continued. “I’m sorry I didn’t. I was too shocked and annoyed and Canadian – so I avoided the confrontation. Again, I’m sorry.”

Markle and Adams were a romantic couple on Suits, and their characters were written out at the end of season seven. They got married and moved to Seattle.

Season eight starts in July, with Katherine Heigl joining the cast. Torres is also starring in her own upcoming spinoff.