'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Could Shock Marvel Fans With This Statement

Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame with a role in Netflix's hit sci-fi series Stranger Things, and the 17-year-old just revealed that starring in a fantasy series has made her less inclined to watch other supernatural franchises, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Harry Potter. "I haven’t watched a Marvel film, ever and I’ve never watched a DC film," she told MTV in a new interview. "It’s not [my thing] but I’m open to it. I’ve just never been like, 'Oh, I’m gonna put on this film.'"

"I'm more into The Notebook. Let's put on some romance films," she continued, noting that her aversion to watching the fantasy genre is likely because of her work on Stranger Things. "I'm not crazy on that, because I think I’m in it, that’s why," she explained. "I’m doing that stuff already. I wanna see stuff that’s real." Brown also revealed that she has never seen any of the Harry Potter movies. "I’ve never watched Harry Potter," she said. "I have so many friends that just look at me and they’re like, 'How?' I’m like, 'I don’t know.'"

Along with her revelation about two of the biggest franchises in film, Brown also discussed growing up in the public eye after nabbing her Stranger Things role as a pre-teen. "I'm only 17, but at the end of the day, I'm learning to be a woman. I'm learning to be a young woman," she said. "So being a young girl, people watch you grow up, right? And they've almost become invested in your growth and your journey. But they aren't ready to accept the fact that you're growing up."

She pointed to some of her fashion choices as evidence of this lack of acceptance. "So I wear a crop top and people are like, 'She's 10.' I'm like, 'No…I am 17.' That's a thing that girls do," Brown pointed out. "Or I wear high heels. Or I wear an outfit to an award show and they're like, 'She looks 50.' No, it's because you've watched me since I was 10. That's why you think that."

"I think that's what I found has been quite difficult: the transitioning period. They're not accepting it and I've completely accepted it," she continued. "You know, I'm ready. I'm like, 'It's been a while. Let me wear a high heel!' I'm not going to be playing those young girls anymore and it's kind of like, I have 50 million people like my parents. My parents are like, 'Yay! Thank God. You're 17.' Like, 'Put on a pair of high heels. Let's go!'"