Stormy Daniels Files Lawsuit Claiming Ohio Strip Club Arrest Was ‘Politically Motivated’

Stormy Daniels has filed a lawsuit claiming that the Ohio strip club arrest she endured was “politically motivated.”

According to The Blast, newly obtained court documents reveal that Daniels believes the officers involved in her arrest were all supporters of President Donald Trump, and that they carried out the sting operation as revenge for her going public with claims that she had an affair with him.

The documents state that at least two of the policemen are registered as Republicans, while a third officer is simply a “known Republican supporter of President Trump.”

She goes on to allege that when the men discovered that she would be performing at Sirens, an exotic nightclub in the area, the policemen “believed that Ms. Clifford was damaging President Trump and they thereafter entered into a conspiracy to arrest her during her performance in Columbus in retaliation for the public statements she had made regarding President Trump.”

Daniels adds that she fully believes they intended to “damage her credibility in relation to any statements she had make or might in the future make against President Trump.”

The lawsuit was filed by Daniel’s lawyer Michael Avenatti, and it states that all three of the officers paid $75 for the VIP room cover charge, on the night she was arrested, and calculates that they spent a combined total of $768 “of taxpayer money on their exploit.”

Daniels’ arrest was reportedly due to her allowing a club-goer to touch her while she was performing, which they believed to be illegal. The incident in question reportedly involved Daniels having a female patron place her face between the adult film star’s breasts. That patron turned out to be an undercover police officer.

However, the charges against Daniels were dropped the day after she was arrested, due to the judge not believing the incident met the criteria of being considered illegal sexual contact.

At the the time of Daniels’ arrest Avenatti updated fans and followers on social media, tweeting out, “Just [received] word that my client [Stormy Daniels] was arrested in Columbus Ohio whole performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs. This was a setup [and] politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges.”

“She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner!” he added. “Are you kidding me? They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!!”

Daniels is seeking $1 million in compensatory damages and another $1 million in punitive damages, claiming the arrest violated her civil rights.