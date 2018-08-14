Stevie Wonder Says Goodbye to Ailing Aretha Franklin in Hospice Visit

Stevie Wonder has reportedly made a visit to the ailing Aretha Franklin, who is currently in hospice care.

According to AOL, Wonder was just one of many friends who have stopped by to check in on the R&B icon, with Rev. Jesse Jackson and Franklin’s ex-husband Glynn Turman also dropping in to see her.

The outlet adds that a source close to Franklin previously told reporters that she was “not doing well,” and that she is “hanging in there, but recovery is not looking likely.” There have been other reports, however, that have indicated that she is currently in good spirits.

While many of her close friends and fans aren’t able to visit in-person, they have been sharing “get well” messages and support on social media.

Prayers for Aretha Franklin who once said “Everyone wants respect. Everyone needs respect. From the very old and in the middle, male, female, we all want respect.” See you on @GMA. — David Muir (@DavidMuir) August 14, 2018

“Sending out prayers to the legend and icon Aretha Franklin. I have never stopped listening to her music since I was a little girl. She will forever be a huge inspiration to my life and career,” singer Alexandra Burke tweeted. “Praying for her recovery.”

If Aretha Franklin’s #AmazingGrace album with Rev. James Cleveland isn’t in your #music catalog, you’re not really a fan of #Gospel Music. Young singers, you’ve studied a lot of vocalists, but if you’ve never studied this, you’ve got work to do. 🎶🎙 #ArethaFranklin #QueenOfSoul pic.twitter.com/hUcOxMMrLY — Kurt Carr (@TheKurtCarr) August 14, 2018

“Aretha knew no bounds, timeless, fierce, amazing, so much attitude, she took us to a higher altitude, we have a gratitude for a life lived in the sun,” comedian/actor Christopher Titus added. “She inspired, gave women strength and reminded men to “Think” or else.”

“It’s okay to feel emotional about [Aretha Franklin] today. Even if she had just been a singer, it would make sense, since she’s basically the greatest singer of all time,” another fan commented. “But she is also an activist, a leader, a spokesperson. Ain’t nothin like the real thing.”

RESPECT: Fans at Beyonce and Jay-Z’s concert in Detroit last night sang along to Aretha Franklin’s iconic hit, cheering along with DJ Khaled out of respect for the music legend //t.co/I1JXSCBLe4 pic.twitter.com/e4QtuKBAYd — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 14, 2018

Franklin’s family has not divulged what specifically has been ailing the singer, but in the past she has denied rumors of a pancreatic cancer diagnosis.