Steven Spielberg Reportedly ‘Embarrassed’ Over Daughter Mikaela’s Foray Into Adult Films

Although Mikaela Spielberg said her parents, legendary director Steven Spielberg and actress Kate Capshaw, are supporting her career as an adult film star, a source close to the Jurassic Park filmmaker said the couple is “embarrassed” by the public attention Mikaela is receiving. The 23-year-old Mikaela came out as a pornography star in an interview with The Sun last week. She said she broke the news to her parents via FaceTime, and they were “not upset.”

“As Mikaela said, Steven and Kate are nothing but supportive of her, as they are with all their children,” a source told The New York Post Saturday. However, a family friend said they are not too thrilled by her public admission.

“Outwardly, Steven and Kate — who are the most evolved parents in the world and love their kids beyond all measure — have always been supportive of Mikaela and try to understand her,” the fiend said. “Obviously, though, they’re embarrassed by her sudden public admission of entry into the sex worker world.”

The friend said the family is concerned how Mikaela’s decision will reflect on Spielberg and Capshaw’s other children.

“Nothing can hurt Steven Spielberg’s immaculate reputation, nor Kate’s, but they’re worried about how [Mikaela’s revelation] looks for their other kids, who are trying to be supportive but who are also embarrassed,” the family friend said. “This certainly isn’t how they were raised.”

Spielberg, 73, and Capshaw, 66, met while making Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and married in 1991. The couple are parents to Sasha, 29, Destry, 23 and Sawyer, 27, and adopted Mikaela when she was a baby. Capshaw is also mother to Grey’s Anatomy star Jessica Capshaw, 43, from her marriage to Robert Capshaw, and adopted Theo, 31. Spielberg shares Max, 34, with ex-wife, Amy Irving.

Mikaela told The Sun last week she is a “sexual creature” and was “really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body.”

“And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul,” she continued. “I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated.”

Mikaela, who lives in Nashville, told her friends and social media followers about her career choice last month. In her Sun interview, she said she hopes her career choice will help her become financially independent from her famous parents.

“I’ve always been a very sexually natured person, which has gotten me in trouble before,” she explained. “Not in a predatory way, but just in the sense that people here in the South might not yet be comfortable with that.”

“This isn’t like an ‘end of the road’ or ‘I’ve hit bottom’ choice,” she late said. “This is a positive, empowering choice, I realized there is no shame in having a fascination with this industry and wanting to do something that is safe, sane, consensual.”

Mikaela is using the stage name “Sugar Star” and launched an account on OnlyFans, where viewers can pay $15 a month to watch her videos.

“I have amazing parents that had their struggles with me, I’ve had my fights and struggles with them, but it’s only out of fear that people sometimes care incorrectly because they want you to be alive and safe,” Mikaela told The Sun. “They are some of the least spiteful people I know. I love them so deeply.”

