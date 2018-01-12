Steven Seagal Accused of Raping Movie Extra in 1993

An extra in Steven Seagal‘s 1994 film On Deadly Ground has accused the actor of rape.

Regina Simons, who was working as an extra on the movie, claims that Seagal, who directed and starred in the film, invited her to a 1993 wrap party at his Beverly Hills home.

But when Simons, who was 18 at the time, arrived, Seagal was the only one there.

“He took me into this room and then just closed the door and started kissing me,” she told The Wrap. “He then took my clothes off and before I knew it he was on top of me, raping me… I wasn’t sexually active yet. People always talk about fight-or-flight. But no one talks about the freeze.”

The now-mother of two said she was “completely caught off guard” when the actor, who she said was three times her size, allegedly forced himself on her.

“I was crying when he was on top of me,” she said. “Even now, my 43-year-old mind knows how to process this and understand what a loving relationship is and what consensual sex is. And there was none of that.”

Simons said she and her brother were hand-picked by Seagal to be extras in the film during an open casting call.

Soon, they were in Seagal’s trailer, where her brother did most of the talking with the director. When Simon mentioned a minor headache, Seagal offered to give her a massage. She said he rubbed her hand and neck, which seemed odd, and then went to the set.

It was a few weeks after Simon shot her scene when Seagal called her with the invite to the wrap party.

“The only way I’m able to describe it is I literally felt like I left my body,” Simons said of the alleged assault. “I think because of the situation I was completely caught off guard. Tears were coming down my face and I know that it hurt. He was three times my size.”

When it was over, she said she quickly grabbed her clothes and made a “beeline” for the door.

“All I remember is him asking me if I needed any money,” she said. “I shook my head and ran towards my car. I cried the whole way home.”

After the assault, Simon said Seagal continued to call her for weeks until one day, he “just stopped.”

“I just told the lady I was living with to not take his calls,” she said. “And he finally just stopped.

Simons, who told The Wrap that at the age of 18 she wasn’t allowed to date, said that the alleged incident heavily affected her acting. She moved home to Utah and later returned to Los Angeles, where she now works as a case advocate for Native American families.

Other women have accused Seagal of sexual misconduct, but Simons is the first to accuse the actor of rape.

In November, Dutch model Faviola Dadis, shared a post on Instagram claiming that Seagal sexually assaulted her during an audition in 2002.

“Steven asked if I would take off my clothes and walk for him in my bikini,” she wrote. “After doing so (he was on the couch and I was at a far enough distance to do a catwalk for him), he approached me and said he wanted to act out a romantic scene. I was hesitant and expressed this, then he started fondling my breasts and grabbing my crotch. I quickly yelled ‘This audition is over!’ and tried to run out of the room but was blocked by his security. I started making a noticeable amount of noise, and his security realized I would alert someone, and let me leave.”

Both Dadis and Simons told The Wrap that they filed reports about Seagal with the LAPD in December. A spokesperson for the LAPD said the department is investigating a separate case involving Seagal from 2005.

Dadis said she was inspired to speak out about Seagal after actress Portia de Rossi detailed an alleged encounter with Seagal during an office audition during which she says the actor “unzipped his leather pants” in front of her while they were in his office.

In addition to de Rossi, Dadis and Simmons, Seagal has previously been accused of harassment and misconduct by other actresses including Julianna Margulies, Jenny McCarthy, Katherine Heigel, Eva LaRue and Inside Edition correspondent Lisa Guerrero.

McCarthy told the Daily Beast in October that Seagal demanded she strip during an audition for the film Under Siege 2 in 1998. A spokesperson for Seagal shut down McCarthy’s claims and said that the actress “never auditioned” for the role.