Steve Wilkos Avoids Jail in DUI Case

TV talk show host Steve Wilkos has avoided jailtime in his DUI case, stemming from an arrest in January.

According to the Stamford Advocate, Judge Gary White allowed Wilkos to take part in a court diversionary program, which includes attending a 15-week alcohol education program. He also has to participate in a panel with drunk-driving victims.

The 53-year-old Wilkos will have to be back in court a year from now. If he has completed the requirements, the charges will be dismissed.

Back on Jan. 21, Wilkos was arrested in Darien, Connecticut after flipping his car over. Police said he had a blood-alcohol level of .29, more than three times the .08 limit in Connecticut.

According to his arrest affidavit, the car was found balancing on the passenger side and his windshield had to be removed to pull him from the vehicle. The first officer to the scene said he smelled alcohol from the talk show host.

Wilkos said he suffers from depression and made a poor decision by getting behind the wheel of a car while intoxicated. His attorney, Eugene Riccio, told the Advocate he has taken steps to help himself since the accident.

“My client has dealt with this issue very seriously and has made great progress in addressing the situation,” the attorney said.

“I feel lucky to be alive after seeing my car. I am so thankful to the first responders from Post 53 and our local police department in Darien, CT, as well as all the wonderful people who took care of me at Stamford hospital,” Wilkos said in a statement days after the crash.

At first, Wilkos gave TMZ an incorrect statement about the crash, blaming the accident on him not wearing glasses at the time. He even insisted he never drinks or used drugs. However, he later admitted to TMZ that he lied to them and said he was going to rehab.

“Over the course of my life, I have been struggling with bouts of depression and on the day of my accident, I had a complete lapse in judgment which resulted in me drinking and getting behind the wheel of my car,” Wilkos said. “This experience reinforces my commitment to get the professional help that I need and I have recently completed an intensive medically supervised program.”

Wilkos gained fame as Jerry Springer’s bodyguard on The Jerry Springer Show. His own show, The Steve Wilkos Show, launched in 2007. The show is now in its 11th season.