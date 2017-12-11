Steve Harvey Sued for Charity Fraud

A former employee is suing Steve Harvey after the talk show host allegedly promised him millions of dollars to raise money for charity, then never paid up.

Ex-employee Vincent Dimmock told TMZ he was hired in April to help raise $20 million for the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation and other ventures. Harvey offered to give him 12.5 percent of his fundraising efforts, he claims.

In the lawsuit, which was obtained by TMZ, Dimmock said he brought in $1 million for charity through his high-profile connections, but the Family Feud host refused to pay him commission for his efforts. He also alleges that Harvey had no intentions of ever paying him.

Harvey’s agent, Todd Frank, denies the allegations against his client: “It sounds fake.”

Also while working with the daytime host, Dimmock claims to have discovered how Harvey felt about some of his colleagues in the entertainment industry. During an investor meeting in May, Harvey allegedly blamed Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry for giving him bad financial advice. He also allegedly blamed Barack Obama for a “disastrous meeting with Donald Trump.”

Dimmock continued to allege that Harvey and his foundation were in poor financial shape following a series of bad PR moves throughout 2017, including his meeting with Trump and highly-criticized jokes mocking Asian men.

Frank continued to defend his client and friend amidst these allegations.

“Steve is the most loyal guy in the world,” Frank said. “I’ve never been stiffed on a commission from Steve Harvey in 21 years.”