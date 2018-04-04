Steve Harvey Fans Furious With His Wife Over ‘Retarded’ Comment

Steve Harvey is backing up his wife after social media users reacted angrily to her use of the word “retarded” in an Instagram video.

Marjorie Harvey shared a video on Instagram showing her and her husband cutting fruit in their kitchen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m sitting here arguing with my husband, ’cause clearly he thinks I’m retarded [and] I don’t know how to cut a beet,” she said in the clip shared Monday, which has generated over 400,000 views.

The use of the R word did not sit well with some of the fashion and lifestyle blogger’s 1.7 million followers.

“Using the R word in a negative/derogatory way is demeaning to others, regardless of whether she is using it toward herself or others,” wrote one user.

“Just something to simply think about when using that word as an insult … in other words, just don’t,” another said.

“There are people like me, my family, my daughter who has Down syndrome, who are all hurt by the implication you made,” another follower echoed.

The backlash on Marjorie’s Instagram feed prompted Steve to intervene.

“What you tripping about cause my wife said the word retarded?” the Family Feud host wrote in defense of his wife on her post. “It’s a word, ain’t it? And she ain’t talking ’bout nobody but herself to me … She ain’t saying it ’bout nobody’s baby. I don’t ever comment but damn is you just looking for something to be pissed off about ’cause we ain’t. And I wrote it retarded. NAH!!”

Other Instagram users also supported the Harveys.

“This lady was speaking about herself to her husband. I think people are needing something to talk about. If you didn’t like what she said stop following her,” someone wrote.

“Now we have to watch what we say in our own homes,” wrote another pro-Harvey voice.

The usage sparked an all-out debate in the comments of the post, with over 3,000 of them racking up and counting.

This isn’t the first time Steve Harvey has found himself in hot water. The 61-year-old is currently fighting a lawsuit filed by a man who claims Harvey stiffed him in a charity venture.

Back in December, Vincent Dimmock filed a lawsuit against Harvey, claiming he was hired to raise $20 million for the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation and other ventures. According to TMZ, Dimmock says the deal was made in April 2017, and he was promised 12.5% of everything raised.

Dimmock reportedly claimed he could attract A-list stars, political figures and high-level executives. He even claims he had access to a former president.

He claims he raised $1 million for Harvey, but Harvey never paid him the commission. He thinks Harvey never intended to pay him. The man claimed in the lawsuit he set up at least one meeting between Harvey and an investor in May 2017. The meeting did not go well, according to the lawsuit.

In February, Harvey reportedly claimed that Gimmick initially contacted Harvey about promoting an energy drink. When the deal went nowhere, Dimmock mentioned a billionaire he allegedly knew who would invest in Harvey’s charity.

Harvey flew to Austin, Texas to meet the billionaire, who said he did not know Dimmock. Harvey said in his response to the lawsuit that no one connected to Dimmock invested in Harvey’s business and that he thinks Dimmock came up with the scheme just to meet Harvey.

“It sounds fake,” Harvey’s agent, Todd Frank, told TMZ in December. “Steve is the most loyal guy in the world. I’ve never been stiffed on a commission from Steve Harvey in 21 years.”