Stephen King Lobbies for President Donald Trump to Be Removed From Office

Stephen King is ramping up his fight against the president, making a serious call for impeachment on Twitter this week.

King has become a frequent political commentator on Twitter since the 2016 election. He has mocked the president’s spelling, decorum and false statements, and also written serious criticisms of his policies. As the scandals, investigations and political stalemates mount, however, King is getting more and more serious. On Christmas Eve, he called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office.

“Tell your legislators and friends who are Trump supporters that it’s time to put partisanship aside,” the author wrote. “Trump is a train wreck, and the train he’s pulling is our country. He has to be removed from office.”

King’s tweet got over 64,000 likes, over 13,000 retweets and nearly 2,000 replies. Many fans felt about the same as he did, responding to agree with King’s view of the situation. Some disagreed as always, though King ignored his detractors.

Opposition to the president has been shifting toward a non-partisan issue, as King suggested. The president is currently holding the federal government in a stalemate, refusing to agree to a budget that does include $5 billion in funding for his border wall project. While he has some supporters on this plan, many Republican legislators have agreed to other budgets that would re-open the government, but he has still refused.

“We arrived at this moment because President Trump has been on a destructive two-week temper tantrum,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday, “demanding the American tax-payer pony up for an expensive and ineffective border wall that the president promised Mexico would pay for.”

“Just two days ago, the Senate unanimously agreed to a proposal by leader McConnell to keep the government open through February,” he went on. “It wasn’t exactly what Democrats wanted… but we agreed, because we wanted to keep the government open. All indications were that the president would sign the bill. But President Trump, beholden to the far, far right… changed his mind on the bipartisan Senate bill, passed unanimously by all Republicans and all Democrats in this chamber.”

Before the shutdown began, the president repeatedly threatened to instigate a government shut-down on purpose, taking responsibility for hold up. However, in the days since, he has done his best to shift blame to Democrats. In his speech on the senate floor, Schumer tried to stave that off.

“Mr. President, President Trump, if you want to re-open the government, you must abandon the wall,” he said.