Stephanie Pratt Has Fans Concerned After Cryptic Social Media Posts Showing Her Crying

Stephanie Pratt has fans concerned after she shared a few tearful Instagram posts on Sunday night, seemingly directed at her boyfriend, Jonny Mitchell.

One photo was a selfie with mascara running down her face with the caption “makeup by jm,” — Mitchell’s initials.

In another post that has since been deleted, the Hills alum and Made in Chelsea cast member reportedly shared a video of herself saying, “Legit never speaking to you again after tonight, your stuff is with security at the front gate.”

The 31-year-old soon deleted the two emotional posts, but then took to Twitter to share a cryptic message, also seemingly directed at Mitchell.

“3 times is a pattern – pattern that will never change,” she wrote.

3 times is a pattern – pattern that will never change — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) November 27, 2017

The two met after Mitchell’s time on Love Island over the summer, and despite having been together for only three months, the two were recently reported to get engaged soon.

“Jonny and Steph have become really close since they met and are living their lives as one,” a source told the Daily Mail. “Close friends have said that an engagement is on the cards sooner than everyone thought. They are inseparable and are taking their first steps as a new couple, nobody saw it coming but an engagement is expected very soon.”

Pratt’s late-night social media rant came soon after it was announced the two are set to land their own reality show.

“I’m really excited about getting back on TV. The show will be really cool because we’ll be in LA, London and Essex,” Mitchell told the Daily Star. “I always said I’d do more TV if it was something classy and beneficial to me. And now we have this.”

“It will be following our lifestyle, which will be great because we’ve got a lot going on at the moment,” he added.

Mitchell said that Pratt, who is used to being in front of cameras, gives him “loads of advice” when it comes to filming.

“She tells me if I’m doing something that could be taken the wrong way,” he said. “It will be great to do this project together. There isn’t a power struggle with us – she does her thing and I do mine. It will be nice to work together.”

The show would be split between Los Angeles and London, where Pratt splits most of her time, with guest appearances from her brother Spencer Pratt and wife Heidi Montag.