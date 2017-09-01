‘SVU’ Alum Stephanie March Marries Two Years After Nasty Bobby Flay Divorce

Stephanie March, who played Alexandra Cabot on Law & Order: SVU, is now married to tech investor Dan Benton.

The two tied the knot on Friday at their home in Katonah, New York, in a private ceremony in front of family and close friends, according to PEOPLE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

March, 43, and Benton, 58, were married on Friday, September 1st at their home in Katonah, New York,” March’s rep said in a statement, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“It was an intimate ceremony and the happy couple was surrounded by family and a few close friends. They are both overjoyed to begin their next chapter together,” the rep said.

For the wedding, the actress wore a Dolce & Gabbana gown and walked down the aisle to the Star Wars theme song. The tune was played by March’s best friend on her grandmother’s piano.

“Both Stephanie and Dan’s families love Star Wars,” March’s friend said.

The ceremony was followed by an outdoor luncheon.

“I’ve never seen Stephanie as happy or as beautiful as she was today,” said Rebecca Perkins, who co-founded Rouge Makeup Salons in New York City with March.

“She and Dan were surrounded by a close knit group of people who love, support and adore them,” Perkins continued. “Stephanie’s family friend designed the magnificent floral arrangements, I did her makeup, and her best friend played her grandmother’s piano as Stephanie walked down the aisle … It was an absolutely picture-perfect ceremony.”

March and Benton met in October 2015, several months after the actress divorced Bobby Flay. She was married to the celebrity chef for 10 years.

“They met for cocktails at the West Village bar Orient Express and had dinner afterwards,” an unidentified close friend said. “But their first real date was a TED Talk [of educator Sal Khan of the Khan Academy] after which they talked for four hours.”

“Dan adores her and supports her,” the friend continued. “He was by her side when she received the 2016 Board of Governor’s Award from the World of Children, a non-profit devoted to improving the lives of children.”

Benton proposed while the two were on vacation in Greece, the day after March’s 43rd birthday.