‘Step Up 2’ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Choreographer Dave Scott Has Died

Famed choreographer David Lee Scott Jr. has died. The announcement was made in an Instagram post.

“Today we have lost an icon, a legend, a father and a dear friend. The weight of this loss will send ripples through time. But his memory and legacy will continue to live on,” the post began on his official account. “We love you Dave Scott and everything you’ve accomplished and the joy and comfort you’ve brought to people will never be forgotten.”

Will Packer, who directed Stomp the Yard, a movie starring Columbus Short which Scott choreographed, penned a touching tribute in the comment section, writing, “Stomp The Yard was my first box office success and that’s because Dave infused it with not just incredible performances but an energy and authenticity that was unmatched. Beyond his incredible talent he was a kind, gracious, top notch HUMAN. Rest in Power Dave.”

Scott also worked on Step Up 2, Dancing With the Stars, and So You Think You Can Dance. Other career highlights include him choreographing Janet Jackson’s famous tribute to her late brother Michael Jackson at the VMAs. His family is asking for donations for his memorial in lieu of flowers. Scott was 52 at the time of his passing. A GoFundMe has raised over $16k thus far. The cause of death has yet to be revealed.

So You Think You Can Dance choreographer Mia Michaels commented on the post, “My Dave. I love you forever. You will never be forgotten.”

So You Think You Can Dance alum Comfort Fedoke posted a tribute on her Instagram, writing, “My heart is heavy… really heavy… but I’m beyond blessed to have gotten to know the man who was one of the people that first inspired me to dance. His work moved me before I ever met him. @theofficialdavescott.”

She added: “What makes this loss even more profound is that Dave was the one who created the routine ‘Forever’ — a piece I danced with big bro Stephen (rest in power). That was my bridge to knowing Dave on a personal level & the beginning of a creative relationship I’ll always cherish. And now… I find myself singing Forever again, but this time for you, Dave. Forever in my spirit. Forever thankful for your talent and our bond. Forever in our hearts.”